India Powder Coatings Market is estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “India Powder Coatings market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the India and regional/market. The India Powder Coatings market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The India powder coatings market accounted for revenue of $896.7 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate revenue of $1,508.2 million by 2025. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025. Powder coating is a dry finishing process in which fine particles of paint are electrostatically charged and sprayed onto a workpiece. Powder coatings possess various properties such as significant durability along with resistance to abrasion, corrosion, scratching, and chemicals. They meet various requirements of end-user industries such as unlimited color selection, high & low gloss, metallic & clear finishes, and texture choices such as rough textures, smooth surfaces, wrinkled, and matte finishes to hide surface imperfections. Powder coatings not only maximize production, but they also improve coating efficiency and cut coating costs, as over-sprayed powder coating can be retrieved and re-used as compared to liquid coatings.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5372

The growth of the India powder coatings market is attributed to the factors such as support of environmental regulations, increase in demand for appliances, booming construction industry, and rapid economic growth. Increase in adoption of powder coatings over liquid coatings due to its superior finish and durability, leads to increased life of coated products. However, powder coatings are not compatible in thin layer coatings applications, which is one of the major restraints to the market.

The India powder coatings market is segmented based on resin type, coating method, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset is further classified into epoxy, polyester, epoxy polyester hybrid, and acrylic. Thermoplastic is further divided into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nylon, polyolefin, and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). Based on coating method, it is classified into electrostatic spray, and fluidized bed. Based on application, the market is categorized into appliances, automotive, architectural, furniture, agriculture construction, and earthmoving equipment (ACE). Based on region, the market is analyzed across East India, West India, North India, and South India.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Akzo Nobel India Ltd., Jotun India Private Limited, Marpol Private Limited, Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd., Berger Paints India Limited, and PPG Asian Paints Private Limited., Maharani Paints Pvt. Ltd., Durolac Paints, Inc., Titan Paints & Chemicals Ltd., and Tulip Paints.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– This report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the India powder coatings market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Resin Type

– Thermoset

– Thermoplastic

By Coating Method

– Electrostatic Spray

– Fluidized Bed

By Application

– Appliances

– Automotive

– Architectural

– Furniture

– Agriculture

– Construction and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

– General Industrial

– Others

By Region

– North India

– South India

– East India

– West India

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/india-powder-coatings-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Environmental Compliance

3.5.1.2. High product quality as compared to liquid coatings

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Presence of contaminants in wastewater discharge

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rapid increase in automobile production

3.6. Akzo Nobel India Ltd and Jotun India Private Limited resin consumption, 2018

3.6.1. Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

3.6.2. Jotun India Private Limited

CHAPTER 4: INDIA POWDER COATINGSS MARKET, BY RESIN TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Thermoset

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by resin type

4.2.2.2. Epoxy

4.2.2.3. Polyester

4.2.2.4. Epoxy polyester hybrid

4.2.2.5. Acrylic

4.3. Thermoplastic

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by resin type

4.3.2.2. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

4.3.2.3. Nylon

4.3.2.4. Polyolefin

4.3.2.5. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)

CHAPTER 5: INDIA POWDER COATINGS MARKET, BY COATING METHOD

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Electrostatic Spray

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3. Fluidized bed

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 6: INDIA POWDER COATINGS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Appliances

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4. Architectural

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5. Furniture

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6. Agriculture, construction, and earthmoving equipment (ACE)

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7. General industrial

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 7: INDIA POWDER COATINGS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North India

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by resin type

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by coating method

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3. South India

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by resin type

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by coating method

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4. East India

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by resin type

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by coating method

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5. West India

7.5.1. Market size and forecast, by resin type

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by coating method

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AKZO NOBEL INDIA LTD.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Business performance

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Business performance

8.3. DUROLAC PAINTS, INC.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.4. JOTUN INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.5. MAHARANI PAINTS PVT. LTD.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. MARPOL PRIVATE LIMITED

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.7. PPG ASIAN PAINTS PRIVATE LIMITED

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. RAPID ENGINEERING CO. PVT. LTD.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. TULIP PAINTS

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. TITAN PAINTS & CHEMICALS LTD.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5372

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/

More [email protected] https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/