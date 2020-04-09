Indoor Robots Market Research Depth Study and Gross Margin Analysis 2023

Market Highlights:

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the sale of domestic service robots is expected to grow by 42 million during the years 2016–2019. Also, the total number of professional robots sold in 2015 was estimated to be 25% more than 2014. By 2016, the market value of commercial drones is expected to be 500 million dollars.

Over the years many companies have developed personal assistant robots owing to increasing consumer demand. Hitachi, Fujitsu and Softbank Robotics are leading companies producing humanoid personal assistant robots. Pepper, developed by Softbank Robotics sold approximately 10,000 units by the mid of 2016 for commercial as well as domestic use in shops, hotels, museums, homes and others. The developers aim at lowering the price of robots, increase the ease of use and develop humanoid robots so that the robots are socially acceptable. The personal assistant robots are expected to be majorly adopted for taking care of elderly people and for medical applications. Other areas where personal assistant robots can be adopted are customer service and information points in museums, shops and hotels.

Indoor Robots Market – Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of indoor robots are ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Aeolus Robotics (US), Aethon (US), Ecovacs (China), iROBOT. (US), Toyota (Japan), Savioke (US), NXT Robotics (US) and Omron Adept Technologies (US).

Other players include Moley Robotics (UK), Riken (Japan), Cobalt Robotics (US), Cafe X Technologies, Inc. (US), pal-robotics.com (Spain) and Simbe (US) among others.

Indoor Robots Market – Segmentation:

The global indoor robots market is segmented into various segments on the basis of robot type and applications.

By robot type, the market is segmented into education and research, entertainment, security and surveillance, personal assistance and public relations, medical robots, drones and others.

By application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Indoor Robots Market – Industry News:

In September 2018, iROBOT, a consumer robot developer launched Roomba i7, a robot vacuum cleaner that remembers the floor plan and cleans specific rooms by names and empties itself automatically. The new intelligent and automated robot cleaner is built with an ability to learn, map and adapt to a home’s floor plan. Roomba i7 uses Imprint’s smart mapping technology to map floor plans, customize cleaning jobs with Robot HOME application and uses Clean Base to empty the dust.

In May 2018, Misty Robotics, a personal robot developer launched Misty II. Misty II is a programmable robot ideal for developers, entrepreneurs and students. The robot is capable of autonomous movement, respond to physical environment, recognize faces, respond to commands and display emotional characteristics. The robot can be used for education, research or entertainment purpose.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for indoor robots is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the indoor robots market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The major factor influencing the growth of market in this region is well-established economies like the US, and Canada, that are spending a large share on research and development of robotics, AI, machine learning and cognitive technologies. Also, increasing adoption of robots for domestic and commercial purposes such as cleaning, cooking, medical surgeries and others is another reason fueling the growth of indoor robot’s market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing adoption of robots for security and monitoring purposes and increasing demand for personal assistant robots to control other devices or perform any task.

