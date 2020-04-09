Latest Research report on CubeSat Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “CubeSat Market – By Size (1U, 2U, 3U, 6U) By Component (Structure, Payloads, Solar Panels & Arrays, GSE, C&DH, Software) By Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Mapping and Navigation, Others) and Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for CubeSat Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global CubeSat market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of CubeSat market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Size

– 1U

– 2U

– 3U

– 6U

By Component

– Structure

– Payloads

– Solar Panels & Arrays

– GSE

– C&DH

– Software

By Application

– Communication

– Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

– Mapping and Navigation

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Clyde Space Ltd.

– EnduroSat AD

– GomSpace A/S

– Innovative Solutions in Space BV

– Interorbital Systems Corporation

– Planet Labs

– Group of Astrodynamics for the Use of Space Systems Srl

– Tyvak Inc.

– Lockheed Martin

– Boeing

– Northrop Grumann

– Other Major & Niche Players

