Latest Research report on Industrial Hearables Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Industrial Hearables Market by Type (In Ear and Over Ear), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, DECT, Wi-Fi, and Others), Application (Industrial Wireless Audio/Voice Application and Industrial Noise Cancellation Application), and End User (Manufacturing, Mining, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Industrial Hearables Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global industrial hearables market size is expected to reach $2,038.3 million by 2026 from $151.7 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2019 to 2026. Hearable technology is referred to as a hybrid technology that combines the advantage of wearable technology with hearing devices. Hearable devices are now enabled with inbuilt voice-enabled virtual assistant and wireless communication features. In addition, these devices ensure hearing aids among users in noisy working environments in an industry or enterprise.

Increase in demand for wireless headsets is majorly driving the growth of the industrial hearables market, owing to shift in preference of consumers from wired headphones to wireless headphones. Moreover, emergence of hearable computing and surge in need for mobility services is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, growing focus toward adoption of hearing device to prevent hearing loss due to noise pollution in the industrial sector and rapid advancements in hearable technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, high price of industrial hearable is expected to hinder the growth of the industrial hearables market.

The global industrial hearable market is analyzed by type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is fragmented into in ear and over ear segments. On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into DECT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. The applications covered in this study include industrial wireless audio/voice application and industrial noise cancellation application. By end-user, it is categorized into construction, mining, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the global industrial hearables market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market includes Eartex Ltd., EERS Global Technologies Inc., Firecom, Fujikon, NoiseBuster (Pro Tech Technologies, Inc.), QuietOn, Setcom Corporation, Sonetics Corporation, Sensear Pty Ltd., and Silentium.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE:

– In Ear

– Over Ear

BY CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGY:

– Bluetooth

– Wi-Fi

– DECT

– Others

BY APPLICATION:

– Industrial Wireless Audio/Voice Application

– Industrial Noise Cancellation Application

BY END-USER:

– Construction

– Manufacturing

– Mining

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Eartex Ltd.

– EERS Global Technologies Inc.

– Firecom

– Fujikon

– NoiseBuster (Pro Tech Technologies, Inc.)

– QuietOn

– Setcom Corporation

– Sonetics Corporation

– Sensear Pty Ltd.

– Silentium

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: Market overview

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Industrial Hearables Market

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis of Product A, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.5. Market evolution/ Industry roadmap

3.6. Patent Analysis

3.6.1. By Region (2012-2017)

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Increase in demand for wireless headphones

3.7.1.2. Emerging hearable computing

3.7.1.3. Surge in need for mobility services

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. High cost of advanced hearable devices

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Growing focus toward adoption of hearing devices to prevent hearing loss

3.7.3.2. Rapid technological advancements in hearables

3.7.4. Challenges

3.7.4.1. Optimizing battery life of hearable devices

Chapter 4: Industrial hearable Market, BY type

4.1. Overview

4.2. In ear

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Over ear

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: Industrial hearable Market, BY technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. DECT

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Bluetooth

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. WiFi

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: Industrial Hearable Market, by application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Industrial wireless audio/voice application

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Industrial voice cancellation application

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 7: Industrial hearable Market, BY end user

7.1. Overview

7.2. Construction

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Mining

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Manufacturing

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 8: Industrial hearable Market, BY Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by end-user

8.2.6. Market analysis by country

8.2.6.1. U.S.

8.2.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.2.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.2.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by application

8.2.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user

8.2.6.2. Canada

8.2.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.2.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.2.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

8.2.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user

Continue @…



