Latest Research report on Industrial Valves Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Industrial Valves Market – By Material Type (Steel, Cryogenic, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Others), By Valve Type (Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Glove Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Check Valves, Others), By Application (Mining, Food and Beverage, Power Plants, Chemical Industries, Waste Water Treatment, Steel Industry, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Industrial Valves Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global industrial valves market is forecasted to thrive at an 4.0% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. Rapid growth in industries such as water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, where liquid handling is essential, the demand for valves is intensely high and this is a major driving factor behind rising consumption of industrial valves. In the regional market, Asia Pacific industrial valves market is anticipated to capture the largest market share in industrial valves market over the upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of industrial valves market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Material Type
– Steel
– Cryogenic
– Alloy Based
– Cast Iron
– Others
By Valve Type
– Ball Valves
– Butterfly Valves
– Gate Valves
– Glove Valves
– Plug Valves
– Diaphragm Valves
– Check Valves
– Others
By Application
– Mining
– Food and Beverage
– Power Plants
– Chemical Industries
– Waste Water Treatment
– Steel Industry
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Weir Group
– Flowserve Corporation
– IMI PLC
– Schlumberger Limited
– Forbes Marshall
– Avcon Controls Private Limited
– ITT Inc.
– Emerson
– Pentair plc
– Tyco International
– Velan
– Jash Engineering Ltd
– Mueller Water Products
– T-T Pumps
– Econosto
– RED VALVE COMPANY, INC.
– FKB
– KSB
– FLSmidth
– AVK Holdings A/S
– Other Major & Niche Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Industrial Valves Market
3. Global Industrial Valves Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Industrial Valves Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Industrial Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Industrial Valves Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Material Type
10.4. Steel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Cryogenic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Alloy Based Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.7. Cast Iron Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Industrial Valves Market Segmentation Analysis, By Valve Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Valve Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Valve Type
11.4. Ball Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Butterfly Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. Gate Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.7. Glove Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.8. Plug Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.9. Diaphragm Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.10. Check Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.11. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global Industrial Valves Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4. Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Food and Beverage Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6. Power Plants Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.7. Chemical Industries Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.8. Waste Water Treatment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.9. Steel Industry Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Material Type
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material Type
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Material Type
13.2.1.4. Steel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Cryogenic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.6. Alloy Based Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.7. Cast Iron Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2. By Valve Type
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Valve Type
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Valve Type
13.2.2.4. Ball Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. Butterfly Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.6. Gate Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.7. Glove Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.8. Plug Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.9. Diaphragm Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.10. Check Valves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.11. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3. By Application
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.2.3.4. Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Food and Beverage Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.6. Power Plants Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.7. Chemical Industries Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.8. Waste Water Treatment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.9. Steel Industry Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
Continue @…
