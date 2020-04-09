Latest Research report on Kidney Stones Management Device Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast
A fresh report titled “Kidney Stones Management Device Market – By Product Type (Ureteroscopes, Lithotripsy Devices, Extracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Nephroscopes, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Kidney Stones Management Device Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global kidney stones management device market is forecasted to thrive at an X.X% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. Technological advancements such as miniaturized access tracts and patient positioning are providing immense growth opportunities for kidney stones management device market to grow. In the regional market, North America kidney stones management device market is anticipated to capture the largest market share in kidney stones management device market over the upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of kidney stones management device market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Product Type
– Ureteroscopes
– Lithotripsy Devices
– Extracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices
– Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices
– Nephroscopes
– Others
By End User
– Hospitals
– Specialty Clinics
– Ambulatory Surgical Centers
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Dornier MedTech
– Siemens Healthineers AG
– Lumenis Ltd.
– Medispec Ltd.
– Storz Medical AG
– Richard Wolf GmbH
– DirexGroup
– EDAP TMS S.A.
– IncelerMedikal Co. Ltd.
– GEMSS Co. Ltd.
– Other Major & Niche Players
