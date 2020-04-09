Latest Research report on Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market by Product Type (Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic, and Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic), Application (Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Corneal Transplant and Vitreoretinal Surgery), and End User (Hospital, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market accounted for $2,332 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,226 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.12% from 2019 to 2026. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices are used during the surgeries for several eye-related diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, corneal transplant, age related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. These ophthalmic visco-surgical devices are of utmost importance to provide proper treatment to the patients to avoid further damage to the vision or loss of vision. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices play a crucial role in eye surgeries by protecting the cornea, maintaining the pressure inside eye, creating deep anterior spaces, and others. The benefits these offer have led to the rise in their use across the globe.

Rise in government initiatives that aim at setting up guidelines to control the increase in vision impairment across the globe are compelling the key manufacturers to introduce novel ophthalmic devices in the market. Moreover, surge in prevalence of cataract and glaucoma, increase in number of eye surgeries performed, and rise in geriatric population are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. In addition, surge in adoption of viscoelastic devices across the globe also boosts the growth of viscoelastic devices market. Furthermore, growth potential offered by developing economies present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of ophthalmic surgeries and low accessibility to eye care in low income countries hinder the growth of this market.

The ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product, the market is divided into cohesive ophthalmic viscoelastic and dispersive ophthalmic viscoelastic. Based on application, the market is classified into cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, corneal transplant, and vitreoretinal surgery. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, others, cardiovascular disorders, and others. Based on region, the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

– The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

– Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

By Application

– Cataract

– Glaucoma

– Corneal Transplant

– Vitreoretinal Surgery

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ophthalmic Clinics

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Bausch Health Companies, Inc

– Eyekon Medical Inc.

– Bohus Biotech Ab

– Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

– Cima Technology Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.)

– Rumex International Corporation

– Haohai Biological Technology

– Altacor

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– Hoya Corporation.

– St. Shine Optical Co, Ltd.

– CooperVision Inc.

– Tomey Corporation

– Haag-Strait AG

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.2.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. Key findings

2.2.1. Top impacting factors

2.2.2. Top investment pockets

2.3. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Industry/Market

3.2.1. Moderate bargaining power of supplier

3.2.2. Low bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3. Low threat of substitutes

3.2.4. High intensity of rivalry

3.2.5. Low threat of new entrant

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.1. Pricing Analysis of Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic, By Region, 2018 & 2026

3.4. Market evolution/Industry roadmap

3.5. Industry Pain point analysis

3.6. Case Study

3.6.1. Case Study

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Rise in prevalence of cataract and glaucoma worldwide

3.7.1.2. Surge in government initiatives to control visual impairment

3.7.1.3. Rise in adoption of ophthalmic viscoelastic devices across the globe

3.7.1.4. Increase in number of ophthalmic surgeries

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. High cost of ophthalmic surgeries

3.7.2.2. Dearth of advanced eye surgery devices and ophthalmic clinics

3.7.3. Opportunity

3.7.3.1. High potential of the emerging economies

3.7.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: OPHTHALMIC VISCOELASTIC DEVICES (OVD) MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: OPHTHALMIC VISCOELASTIC DEVICES (OVD) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cataract Surgery

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis by country

5.3. Glaucoma Surgery

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. Corneal Transplant

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

5.5. Vitreoretinal Surgery

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: OPHTHALMIC VISCOELASTIC DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis by country

6.3. Ophthalmic Clinics

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: OPHTHALMIC VISCOELASTIC DEVICES (OVD) MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2. Market analysis by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by product

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.3.2. Market analysis by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.1.1. Germany market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.1.2. Germany market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.1.3. Germany market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.2. France

7.3.2.2.1. France market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.2.2. France market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.2.3. France market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.3. UK

7.3.2.3.1. UK market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.3.2. UK market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.3.3. UK market size and forecast, by end user

Continue @…



