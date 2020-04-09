Latest Research report on Portable Speaker Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Portable Speaker Market – By Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Others) By End User (Residential, Commercial) By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Offline Store) By Price Range (Premium, Medium, Economy) and Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Portable Speaker Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global portable speaker market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as growing inclination of people towards smart home and continuous innovations are expected to foster the growth of portable speaker market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of portable speaker market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Connectivity

– Bluetooth

– Wi-Fi

– Others

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Offline Store

By Price Range

– Premium

– Medium

– Economy

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Sony Corporation

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Harman International Industries

– Bose Corporation

– Shure Incorporated

– Samsung Group

– Beats Electronics

– LG Electronics Inc.

– Plantronics

– Other Major & Niche Players

