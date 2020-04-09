Latest Research report on Real Time Location System Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast
A fresh report titled “Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – By Solution (Hardware, Software, Services) By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, RFID, Ultrasound, Others) By End Use Industry (Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Processing, Construction, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Real Time Location System Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global real time location system market is expected to mask a CAGR of 22.5% during the projected period. The market of real time location system is majorly driven on the back of factors such as growing adoption of RTLS in healthcare industry. Rapidly advancing world technological infrastructure coupled with strong demand for technologies that can help in running business effectively and efficiently are expected to encourage the growth of global real time location system market in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of real time location system market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Solution
– Hardware
– Software
– Services
By Technology
– Wi-Fi
– Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
– RFID
– Ultrasound
– Others
By End Use Industry
– Transportation & Logistics
– Healthcare
– Retail
– Manufacturing & Processing
– Construction
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Zebra
– CenTrak, Inc.,
– STANLEY Healthcare
– Versus Technology, Inc.
– Sonitor Technologies
– TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.
– Airista Flow
– CenTrak
– Decawave Ltd.
– General Electric Healthcare
– Other Prominent Players
