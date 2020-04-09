Latest Research report on Stairlift Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Stairlift Market – By Product (Straight stairlift, Curved stairlift), By Application (Residence, Medicare Area, Public Place, Others) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Stairlift Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global stairlift market is expected to mask a CAGR of 5.6% during the projected period. The market of stairlift is majorly driven on the back of growing geriatric population across the globe. Consumers are installing stairlifts in their homes to help their old relatives to walk between different levels of house.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of stairlift market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Application

– Residence

– Medicare Area

– Public Place

– Others

By Product

– Straight stairlift

– Curved stairlift

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– ACORN

– Handicare

– Stannah

– ThyssenKrupp

– Bruno

– Otolift

– Harmar

– SUGIYASU,

– DAIDO KOGYO

– Breffni Mobility

– Other Prominent Players

