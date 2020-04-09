Latest Research report on U.S. Personal Finance Software Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “U.S. Personal Finance Software Market by Product (Web-based Software and Mobile-based Software) and End User (Small Businesses Users and Individual Consumers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for U.S. Personal Finance Software Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The U.S. personal finance software market size was valued at $232 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $343 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2026. Personal finance software is a tool designed to integrate the financial data of a user and segregate this information to deliver a desired analytical output for improved financial planning. This software tool utilizes a variety of financial data as input and can be implemented for varied tasks such as financial transactions, bank records management, investment tracking, budget management, portfolio management, and others. In addition, it possesses the capability to manage monetary transactions and payrolls by helping an individual manage monthly expenses efficiently.

Upsurge in adoption of this software among small or home business users drives the growth of the market. It helps the small or home businesses to easily manage their funding and business operations, as it enables effective planning and management of the inflow and outflow of monetary funds.

Rise in need for advanced financial tools, technological advancements related to new product development, and availability of low-cost products boost the growth of the U.S. personal finance software market. However, lack of awareness regarding personalized financial products and services as well as availability of open-source solutions are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in adoption of personal finance software among industry verticals is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market expansion. For instance, the U.S.-based bitcoin provider, Coinbase forged a union with Mint, a web-based personal finance software provider, from Intuit, to allow clients track their Bitcoin holdings.

The U.S. personal finance software market is segmented based on product and end user. On the basis of product, the market is classified into web-based software and mobile-based software. By end user, it is divided into small businesses users and individual consumers.

By Product

– Web-based Software

– Mobile-based Software

By End User

– Small Businesses Users

– Individual Consumers

– Quicken Inc.

– Buxfer, Inc.

– CountAbout Corporation

– doxo Inc.

– IGG Software, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Moneyspire Inc.

– Personal Capital Corporation

– Qapital, Inc.

– You Need a Budget LLC

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Top winning strategies, by 2016-2019

3.2.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2016-2019

3.2.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2016-2019

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market share analysis

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in need to track and manage income

3.6.1.2. Increase in dependency on internet

3.6.1.3. Increase in the use of mobile applications

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Availability of open-source solutions

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Rise in awareness among people towards usage of personal finance monitoring

CHAPTER 4: PERSONAL FINANCE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.2. Web-based software

4.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast,

4.3. Mobile-based software

4.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 5: PERSONAL FINANCE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Small businesses users

5.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Individual consumers

5.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. QUICKEN INC.

6.1.1. Company overview

6.1.2. Company snapshot

6.1.3. Product portfolio

6.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.2. BUXFER, INC.

6.2.1. Company overview

6.2.2. Company snapshot

6.2.3. Product portfolio

6.3. COUNTABOUT CORPORATION

6.3.1. Company overview

6.3.2. Company snapshot

6.3.3. Product portfolio

6.4. Doxo inc.

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Company snapshot

6.4.3. Product portfolio

6.5. IGG SOFTWARE, INC.

6.5.1. Company overview

6.5.2. Company snapshot

6.5.3. Product portfolio

6.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.6. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

6.6.1. Company overview

6.6.2. Company snapshot

6.6.3. Operating business segments

6.6.4. Product portfolio

6.6.5. Business performance

6.7. MONEYSPIRE INC.

6.7.1. Company overview

6.7.2. Company snapshot

6.7.3. Product portfolio

6.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.8. PERSONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION

6.8.1. Company overview

6.8.2. Company snapshot

6.8.3. Operating business segments

6.8.4. Product portfolio

6.9. QAPITAL, INC.

6.9.1. Company overview

6.9.2. Company snapshot

6.9.3. Product portfolio

6.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.10. YOU NEED A BUDGET LLC

6.10.1. Company overview

6.10.2. Company snapshot

6.10.3. Product portfolio

