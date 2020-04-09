Latest Research report on U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market by Therapeutic Class (Non-Opioids and Opioids), Type (Prescription Pain Relief and Over-the-Counter Pain Relief), Formulation (Cream, Gel, Spray, Patch, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, E-commerce, and Retail & Grocery Stores): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The U.S. topical pain relief market size was valued at $2,324 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,730 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025. Pain is a distressing feeling, which is usually caused by intense or damaging stimuli. Pain is most prevalent symptom associated with most of chronic conditions. Pain management involves the employment of medications or analgesics and therapies to treat several pain conditions. Whenever, these medications are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief. These analgesics include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anesthetics, capsaicin, and opioids. These medications are present as creams, ointments, gels, and transdermal patches. They are mostly available as over the counter (OTC) products while some are available through prescription only.

The growth of the U.S. topical pain relief market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of arthritis and other bone-related conditions, diabetic neuropathy, leading to pain. Other factors that boost the market growth include rise in adoption of topical pain relief products as they cause lesser side effects as compared to oral pain relief, upsurge in geriatric population across the U.S., and increase in demand for topical pain relief by sports players. However, factors such as topical pain relief medications can cause irritated skin and they have a strong odor or unpleasant smell that hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of online platform for the topical therapeutics is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Market segmentation

The U.S. topical pain relief market is segmented based on therapeutic class, type, formulation, and distribution channel. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. The non-opioids segment is further divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), methyl salicylate, capsaicin, lidocaine, and other non-opioids. The opioids segment is further bifurcated into buprenorphine and fentanyl. Non-opioids segment accounted for the largest U.S. topical pain relief market share in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period owing to high preferability and easy availability of non-opioids drugs.

By type, the U.S. topical pain relief market is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Over-the-counter pain relief segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to easy availability and high demand for topical pain relief products by sportsperson. Based on formulation, the market is classified into cream, gel, spray, patch, and others. Cream-based pain relief segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to high availability of these products with high success rate and lesser side effects. On the other hand, patch pain relief segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The distribution channels covered in the study include pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores. Pharmacies & drug stores are the major revenue contributors in the U.S. topical pain relief market due to higher presence and wide availability of drugs. On the other side, e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit fastest U.S. topical pain relief market growth during the forecast period owing to higher digital literacy among the population. Moreover, these pharmacies offer various advantages such as fewer expenses, more convenience, price comparisons, and easy access to patient reviews, which drive the market growth of this segment.

The key players of this market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Sanofi S.A., Topical BioMedics, Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Nestle S.A.

Other players (these players are not profiled in the report and the same can be included on request) in the value chain include Troy Healthcare, LLC, Emami Group, Chattem, Inc., Exzell Pharma, and Performance Health Technologies, Inc.

Key Benefits for US topical pain relief market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current U.S. topical pain relief market trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the U.S. topical pain relief market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a U.S. scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

US topical pain relief Key market segments:

By Therapeutic Class

– Non-opioids

– – – Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

– – – Methyl Salicylate

– – – Capsaicin

– – – Lidocaine

– – – Other Non-opioids

– Opioids

– – – Buprenorphine

– – – Fentanyl

By Type

– Prescription Pain Relief

– Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

By Formulation

– Cream

– Gel

– Spray

– Patch

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Pharmacies & Drug Stores

– E-commerce

– Retail & Grocery Stores

