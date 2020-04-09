Latest Research report on Vietnam Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Accessories Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Vietnam Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Accessories Market by Product Type (Toilet/Water Closets, Wash Basins, Pedestals, Cisterns, Faucets, Showers, and Other Bathroom Accessories), and Material (Ceramics, Pressed Metals, Acrylic Plastics & Perspex and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Vietnam Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Accessories Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market size was valued at $419 .0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $685.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. Sanitary ware and bathroom accessories refers to products used in bathrooms and kitchens. These include wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, cisterns, showers, faucets, and other bathroom accessories such as soap holders and towel rings. Traditionally manufactured using porcelain, a ceramic material, is now available in wide variety of materials such as metals, glass, and plastics. However, the ceramic sanitary wares have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, are cost effective, and are able to withstand heavy loads as well.

Factors such as rise in new home sales, increase in urbanization, growth in disposable income, and improvement in standard of living fuel the demand for sanitary ware & bathroom accessories in the region. In addition, introduction of new technologies such as dual flush, aerators, and smart technologies in faucets and showers are the major factors that augment the growth of the Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market. However, stringent government regulations and environmental policies are some of the major factors that might hamper the Vietnam sanitary ware& bathroom accessories market growth.

The Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market is segmented based on product type and material. Based on product type, the market is divided into wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, cisterns, faucet, showers, and other bathroom accessories. Based on material, it is classified into ceramics, pressed metals, acrylic plastic & Perspex, and others. The ceramic segment is expected to account for the major share in the Vietnam market throughout the analysis period. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value as well as volume during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market are CAESAR Bathroom, Gessi SpA, Innoci Vietnam, Jaquar Group, LIXIL Group, Roca Sanitario, S.A.,TOTO Ltd., Viglacera Corporation, Italisa (Vietnam) Co. Ltd., and Thien Thanh Sanitaryware Joint Stock Company (Thien Thanh).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Toilet/Water Closets

– Wash Basins

– Pedestals

– Cisterns

– Faucets

– Showers

– Other Bathroom Accessories

By Material

– Ceramics

– Pressed Metals

– Acrylic Plastics & Perspex

– Others

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

– CAESAR BATHROOM

– Italisa Vietnam

– GESSI S.P.A.

– INNOCI VIETNAM CO.LTD

– JAQUAR GROUP

– LIXIL GROUP

– ROCA SANITARIO, S.A

– THIEN THANH SANITARYWARE JOINT STOCK COMPANY

– TOTO

– VIGLACERA CORPORATION LAUFEN Bathrooms AG

