Latest Research report on Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market – By Type of Nutritional Supplements (Herbal Supplements, Vitamins, Multivitamins, Single-Vitamin Dietary Supplements, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Other Nutritional Supplements) By End Users (Infants, Athletes, Gymnasts/Body builders, Old-aged, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market is expected to mask a CAGR of 10.8% during the projected period. The market of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) is majorly driven on the back of factors such as growing health awareness amongst the population across the globe. Population across the globe is strongly participating in sports and athletic activities, which is augmenting the need for additional vitamins and dietary supplements. This factor is expected to bolster the growth of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type of Nutritional Supplements
– Herbal Supplements
– Vitamins
– Multivitamins
– Single-Vitamin Dietary Supplements
– Minerals
– Amino Acids
– Enzymes
– Other Nutritional Supplements
By End Users
– Infants
– Athletes
– Gymnasts/Body builders
– Old-aged
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Amway
– Abbott Laboratories
– Glanbia
– Archer Daniels Midland
– GlaxoSmithKline
– DuPont
– Cargill
– Lonza Group
– Sunopta
– Other Prominent Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market
3. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type of Nutritional Supplements
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements
10.4. Herbal Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Vitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.1. Multivitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.2. Single-vitamin Dietary Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Minerals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Amino Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Enzymes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Other Nutritional Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Segmentation Analysis, By End users
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End users
11.3. BPS Analysis, By End users
11.4. Infants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Athletes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Gymnasts/Body builders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Old-aged Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Type of Nutritional Supplements
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type of Nutritional Supplements
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements
12.2.1.4. Herbal Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Vitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.1. Multivitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.2. Single-vitamin Dietary Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Minerals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. Amino Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.8. Enzymes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.9. Other Nutritional Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By End users
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End users
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End users
12.2.2.4. Infants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Athletes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Gymnasts/Body builders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. Old-aged Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Country
12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Type of Nutritional Supplements
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type of Nutritional Supplements
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements
12.3.1.4. Herbal Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Vitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.1. Multivitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.2. Single-vitamin Dietary Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. Minerals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.7. Amino Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.8. Enzymes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.9. Other Nutritional Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By End users
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End users
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End users
12.3.2.4. Infants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Athletes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Gymnasts/Body builders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. Old-aged Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Country
12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.3.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue @…
