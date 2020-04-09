Latest Research report on Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market – By Type of Nutritional Supplements (Herbal Supplements, Vitamins, Multivitamins, Single-Vitamin Dietary Supplements, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Other Nutritional Supplements) By End Users (Infants, Athletes, Gymnasts/Body builders, Old-aged, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market is expected to mask a CAGR of 10.8% during the projected period. The market of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) is majorly driven on the back of factors such as growing health awareness amongst the population across the globe. Population across the globe is strongly participating in sports and athletic activities, which is augmenting the need for additional vitamins and dietary supplements. This factor is expected to bolster the growth of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market in upcoming years.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/235



Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type of Nutritional Supplements

– Herbal Supplements

– Vitamins

– Multivitamins

– Single-Vitamin Dietary Supplements

– Minerals

– Amino Acids

– Enzymes

– Other Nutritional Supplements

By End Users

– Infants

– Athletes

– Gymnasts/Body builders

– Old-aged

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Amway

– Abbott Laboratories

– Glanbia

– Archer Daniels Midland

– GlaxoSmithKline

– DuPont

– Cargill

– Lonza Group

– Sunopta

– Other Prominent Players

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/vitamins-and-dietary-supplements-market-2017

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market

3. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

10.4. Herbal Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Vitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. Multivitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Single-vitamin Dietary Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Minerals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Amino Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Enzymes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Other Nutritional Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Segmentation Analysis, By End users

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End users

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End users

11.4. Infants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Athletes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Gymnasts/Body builders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Old-aged Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Type of Nutritional Supplements

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

12.2.1.4. Herbal Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Vitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.1. Multivitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.2. Single-vitamin Dietary Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Minerals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Amino Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.8. Enzymes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.9. Other Nutritional Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By End users

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End users

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End users

12.2.2.4. Infants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Athletes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Gymnasts/Body builders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7. Old-aged Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Type of Nutritional Supplements

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

12.3.1.4. Herbal Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Vitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.1. Multivitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.2. Single-vitamin Dietary Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Minerals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.7. Amino Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.8. Enzymes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.9. Other Nutritional Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By End users

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End users

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End users

12.3.2.4. Infants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Athletes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Gymnasts/Body builders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7. Old-aged Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/235



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com