Latest Research report on Water purifier Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

Water purifiers remove biological contaminants, suspended solids, toxins, harmful gases & chemicals, bacteria, fungi, and other such impurities from contaminated water to make it potable. The penetration of water purifiers is relatively higher in the developed regions while huge areas in developing countries still remain untapped. Water purifiers emerged as a primary necessity for consumers in the developing economies where the level of water pollution is high.

Increase in disposable income of customers, rise in incidence of waterborne diseases, rapid industrial development leading to water pollution, and improvement in health of people are the prime drivers of the global water purifier market. Moreover, developing nations offer lucrative opportunities for market players, as they are characterized by large population and heavy water pollution. However, increase in demand for packaged drinking water poses threat toward the growth of this market. Low market penetration in rural areas due to lack of awareness for health and sanitation is expected to pose challenges in the growth of the global water purifier market. Moreover, high rate of pollution and population growth in the developing countries boost the growth of the market. Improvement in standard of living and rise in concerns of health & wellness are expected to boost the growth of the water purifier market in future. Therefore, the global water purifier market is expected to witness rapid growth in the developing economies in future.

The global water purifier market is segmented based on technology, distribution channel, portability, and end user. Depending on technology, the water purifier market is classified into UV, RO, and gravity based. Based on distribution channel, the water purifier market is divided into retail sales, direct sales, and online. Based on portability, it is bifurcated into portable and non-portable. The end user segment comprises commercial and residential. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Rest of Europe, and Western Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, and rest of LAMEA).

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Best Water Technology Group, Brita GmbH, Tata Chemicals, Panasonic, Amway Corporation, Aquasana, HaloSource, Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Inc., Eureka Forbes Limited, Kent RO System Ltd., and others have been provided in the report. The renowned market players have focused on launching well-equipped products with advanced water purification technologies. These players have heavily invested in R&D activities to introduce water purifiers equipped with reverse osmosis, ozone, ultra-violet, ultra-filtration, activated carbon, and candle filtration technologies. Moreover, purifiers installed with Wi-Fi technology and filter pitchers have been launched in the market. The market players are expected to launch more innovative products & solutions to cater to the rise in demand for potable water.

In 2016, Bluewater Group, a water purifier company, based in China launched three new products that are unique in terms of design, technology, and affordability. In 2015, Kent RO launched two new models named Aura and Eternal, based on high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) in the Indian market to gain stronger foothold in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current water purifier market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global water purifier market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their water purifier market share.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the water purifier market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing water purifier market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global water purifier market, key players, market segments, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– (UV) Ultraviolet

– (RO) Reverse Osmosis

– Gravity-Based

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Stores

– Direct Sales

– Online

By Portability

– Portable

– Non-portable

By End User

– Commercial

– Residential

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Western Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Middle East

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Water Purifier Industry/Market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Development of the food and beverage industry

3.3.1.2. Surge in incidence of waterborne diseases

3.3.1.3. Upsurge in concerns toward health

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Increase in demand for substitutes

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Rise in demand in emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: WATER PURIFIER MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.2. UV

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. RO

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Gravity-based

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: WATER PURIFIER MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Commercial

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Residential

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: WATER PURIFIER MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Retail sales

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Direct sales

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Online sales

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: WATER PURIFIER MARKET, BY PORTABILITY

7.1. Overview

7.2. Portable

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Non-portable water purifiers

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: WATER PURIFIER MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by portability

8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by portability

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.4.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

8.4.4. Market size and forecast, by portability

8.5. Mexico

8.5.1. Market size and forecast, by aircraft class

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.5.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

8.5.4. Market size and forecast, by portability

8.6. Europe

8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.6.4. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

8.6.5. Market size and forecast, by portability

8.6.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.7. Russia

8.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.7.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

8.7.4. Market size and forecast, by portability

8.8. Rest of Europe

8.8.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.8.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

8.8.4. Market size and forecast, by portability

8.9. Western Europe

8.9.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.9.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.9.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

8.9.4. Market size and forecast, by portability

Continue @…



