Latest Research report on White Cement Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “White Cement Market Forecast by Type (White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, and Others) and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for White Cement Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global white cement market was valued at $ 7,966.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 10,904.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025. The residential segment accounted for nearly 47% of the global end use market share in 2017.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5387



White cement is a construction material, which exhibits appealing, whiteness, and low energy consumption properties. This cement is often mixed with pigments to impart attractive colors to concretes and mortars, which is otherwise not feasible using ordinary gray cement. The white color of this cement is due to the raw materials used during the production process, which include iron and manganese. White cement is similar to Ordinary Portland Cement, except that fuel oil is used instead of coal with an iron oxide content below 0.4%. This iron oxide gives the white color to the cement. It serves as a key ingredient in the production of architectural and decorative concrete for use in terrazzo tiles, pavers, and pre-fabricated products such as artificial walls and tile adhesives. The rise in development in architectural and decorative construction industry is expected to boost the demand for white cement market globally.

The global white cement market is driven by rise in the adoption of white cement in construction of designer buildings, insulated buildings in countries with hot climate and future landmarks. Moreover, white cement finds extensive applications in the developing economies such as India and China, owing to high purchasing power, increase in per capita GDP, and rise in building & construction expenditure by the government. However, lower strength of white cement in comparison with other cements and higher cost are the major factors that limit the growth of the market.

The global white cement market is segmented based on type, end use, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into white Portland cement, white masonry cement, and others. On the basis of end use, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

The major key players operating in the white cement market include Cementir Holding SPA, Çimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc., JK Cement, Cemex, The Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Birla White (Ultratech), Federal White Cement, Saveh White Cement Co, Adana Cement, and Saudi White Cement Co. The other key players include Lafargeholcim, Secil, Dyckerhoff, Royal El Minya Cement, Fars & Khuzestan Cement Co., Scg, Italcementi, Rakwhitecement.Ae, Union Cement Company, Royal White Cement, and Neyeariz White Cement Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current white cement trends and future scenario of the market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– White Portland Cement

– White Masonry Cement

– Others

By End-Use

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Pakistan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Rest of Latin America

MEA

– Turkey

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– Iran

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/white-cement-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: OVERVIEW

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter five forces analysis

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Low bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rapid boom of construction industry

3.4.1.2. High Purchasing power of end users

3.4.1.3. Rise in use of white cement for decorative applications

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lower strength of white cement in comparison with other cements

3.4.2.2. Higher costs as compared to gray cement

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in demand for white cement as a substitute for gray cement

3.5. Market share analysis, 2018

3.6. Market share analysis of Indian Players, 2018

3.7. Production capacities, 2018

3.8. Indian End-use industry wise consumption, 2018

3.9. Import and export data analysis, 2018

CHAPTER 4: WHITE CEMENT BUSINESS PLAN

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Suppliers

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Packing and storage

4.1.4. Sales and distribution network

4.2. Manufacturing process

4.2.1. Mining and quarrying

4.2.2. Raw material preparation

4.2.3. Pyro-processing

4.2.4. Finish grinding

4.3. Plant investment

4.4. Machinery and equipment

4.4.1. Mining equipment

4.4.2. Crushing equipment

4.4.3. Grinding equipment

4.4.4. Fuel preparation equipment

4.4.5. Kiln operation equipment

4.4.6. Packing process

4.5. Energy efficient initiatives

4.5.1. Portland cement association (PCA)

4.5.2. Cement kiln recycling coalition (CKRC)

4.5.3. Climate VISION

4.5.4. ENERGY STAR

4.5.5. Climate leaders

CHAPTER 5: WHITE CEMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. White Portland cement

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. White masonry cement

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: WHITE CEMENT MARKET, BY END USE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: WHITE CEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end use

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

7.2.4.1. U.S.

7.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.2.4.2. Canada

7.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.2.4.3. Mexico

7.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by End Use

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5387



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com