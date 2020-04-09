Market Research On LTE Advanced and 5G Market 2019 And Analysis To 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

LTE (long term evolution) advanced is a mobile communication standard and a key enhancement in long term evolution. Current LTE technology offers internet speed of up to 150Mbps (mega-bytes per second), whereas LTE advanced is capable of offering internet speed of 300 Mbps. 5G is a 5th generation wireless system which denotes the advanced phase of mobile telecommunication standards, ahead of the current IMT (international mobile telecommunications) advanced or 4G standards. 5G can offer internet speed between 10 Gbps (giga-bytes per second) to 100 Gbps. In addition, 5G provides ultra low latency range between 1ms and 10ms, while 4G technology can offer low latency range between 40ms and 60ms. With ultra low latency range end-users can watch live stream of sports matches over internet. Rising demand for high internet speed to get real time response is one of the major factors driving the development of latest technologies such as LTE advanced and 5G.

Increasing demand for more advanced smart-phones, tablets and other mobile devices is expected to create demand for technologies that can provide high internet speed, which is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of LTE advanced and 5G market.

In 2018, the global LTE Advanced and 5G market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global LTE Advanced and 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LTE Advanced and 5G development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Ericsson

SK Telecom

NTT Docomo

Verizon Communications

Qualcomm

Nokia Networks

Samsung Group

Deutsche Telecom

Telefonica S.A

Huawei Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RAT (Radio Access Technologies)

HSPA (High Speed Package Access)

GSM (Global System For Mobile)

WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability For Microwave Access)

Wi-Fi

Market segment by Application, split into

Government and Utilities

Healthcare Sector

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Defense and Military

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global LTE Advanced and 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the LTE Advanced and 5G development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

