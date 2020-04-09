Luxury Goods Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2018–2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Luxury Goods Market – By Product Type (Clothing, Footwear, Bags and Accessories, Cosmetics and Fragrances, Jewellery and Watches, Other Luxury Goods) By Demography (Men, Women) By Distribution (Online Store, Offline Store) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Luxury Goods Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global luxury goods market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Rising number of high net worth individuals and growing preference for high end luxury branded goods are the dynamic factors escalating the growth of luxury goods market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of luxury goods market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Clothing

– Footwear

– Bags & Accessories

– Cosmetics & Fragrances

– Jewellery & Watches

– Other Luxury Goods

By Demography

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Offline Store

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

– The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

– Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

– Luxottica Group SpA

– Kering SA

– Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited

– The Swatch Group Ltd.

– Ralph Lauren Corporation

– PVH Corp.

– Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

