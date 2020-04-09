Microcontrollers (MCU) Market – Global Industry Continue to Gain Higher Traction During 2019-2025

Microcontrollers (MCU) are low cost devices which, coupled with enhancement in technology, is the driving force for their usage in a bevy of smaller products such as portable gadgets and LED lighting. The major areas in which microcontrollers are used are automotive, industrial, consumer goods, computer, and communications applications. Of these, the market is found to be primarily driven by industrial (which is considered to include medical), automotive applications and consumer goods.

Increasing awareness of smart energy management, coupled with growing penetration of automotive and medical applications is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period. The rapidly growing automotive industry is expected to drive the microcontrollers market over the next five years.

In 2019, the market size of Microcontrollers (MCU) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microcontrollers (MCU).

This report studies the global market size of Microcontrollers (MCU), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Microcontrollers (MCU) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

Fujitsu

Freescale Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Atmel Corporation

Texas Instruments

Samsung Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Market Segment by Product Type

8 bit Microcontroller

16 bit Microcontroller

32 bit Microcontroller

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Computer

Communications

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

