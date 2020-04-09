Mineral Cosmetics Market Research, Revenue Status, Overview & Forecast By 2026

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Mineral Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Face Cosmetics, Lips Cosmetics, and Eye Cosmetics), and Distribution Channel (Retail Distribution, E-Commerce, and Beauty Center & Spas): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Mineral Cosmetics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global cosmetics mineral market size was valued at $2,105.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach $2,916.4 million by 2026.

Mineral cosmetic is a type of makeup made of natural minerals such as iron oxides, zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, mica powder, and organic oils. Mineral cosmetic is not derived from plant sources and does not comprise any oil or wax additives. These are fine micronized minerals found on earth that are crushed into powder form. True natural mineral cosmetics products do not contain harmful or chemical substances such as synthetic waxes or dyes found in traditional cosmetics.

Change in consumer taste and preference, growth in health consciousness among both men and women, surge in focus on mineral cosmetic products and rise in disposable income of the individuals are expected to propel the global mineral cosmetics market. Also, innovative marketing strategies by companies, and widening media exposure fuel the market growth. However, high price of products, and threat from substitutes are the factors that limit the growth of the mineral cosmetic market.

The global mineral cosmetics market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into face cosmetics, lips cosmetics, eye cosmetics. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into retail distribution, e-commerce, and beauty center & spas. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the global mineral cosmetics market are also profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

– Glo Skin Beauty

– L’Oreal

– Mineralissima mineral makeup

– REVLON

– Shiseido

– Clariant

– ECKART

– Merck

– BASF

– Neelikon

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the mineral cosmetics industry with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– Porter’s five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

– Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of the leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Product Type

– Face Cosmetics

– Lips Cosmetics

– Eye Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Distribution

– E-Commerce

– Beauty Centre & Spas

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. FACE COSMETICS

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. LIPS COSMETICS

4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. EYE COSMETICS

4.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. RETAIL DISTRIBUTION

5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. E-COMMERCE

5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. BEAUTY CENTRE & SPAS

5.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by Product Type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution Channel

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by Country

6.2.5. U.S. MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.2.6. CANADA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.2.7. MEXICO MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast by Product Type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by Product Type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution Channel

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by Country

6.3.5. GERMANY MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.6. FRANCE MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.7. UK MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.8. ITALY MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.9. SPAIN MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.10. REST OF EUROPE MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4. ASIA PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by Product Type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution Channel

6.4.4. Market size and forecast by Country

6.4.5. JAPAN MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.6. CHINA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.7. AUSTRALIA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.8. INDIA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.9. SOUTH KOREA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.10. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

Continue…



