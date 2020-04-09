The active ingredient modafinil is being used in army more and more in the off-label sector. Psychostimulant is used for obesity, depression and fatigue.

Modafinil: Off-label use for obesity, depression and fatigue

Modafinil (Vigil, Provigil and Generic) is approved in Nederlands only for the treatment of excessive drowsiness associated with narcolepsy or cataplexy. However, the substance is increasingly used off-label: Psychostimulance is intended to help overweight people lose weight, improve memory in depression, and relieve fatigue in MS or tumor patients.

Modafinil has long been known as a lifestyle drug. Not infrequently, for example, managers, stockbrokers, soldiers, professional drivers or even students resort to the “anti-sleep pill”. The colloquial term “anti-sleep pill” hits it to the point. Modafinil not only works for abnormally excessive drowsiness, but also keeps healthy people awake and fit longer. 40 hours without sleep (sometimes longer) without signs of fatigue are not uncommon after ingestion of the centrally acting sympathomimetic. The fact that modafinil keeps awake and increases brain performance has already been confirmed in studies. The drug may also attenuate impulsive behavior via the dopaminergic system. For example, Modafinil could also be an option for alleviating symptoms in other off-label diseases.

Modafinil against overweight

In some practices modafinil is used as part of an overall therapeutic concept for obesity. The goal is to minimize the eating impulse and suppress the addiction-like craving for food. Obese patients are often barely able to ignore a stimulus to eating. Help and support could bring about the medical attenuation of the impulsive behavior. However, the corresponding proof of efficacy for modafinil is still missing.

Improved pulse control in healthy people

Whether and how Modafinil affects impulse control has been studied in healthy volunteers. British researchers from Warwick Business School and Imperial College London tested modafinil and atomoxetine (used to treat attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder) in 60 healthy, normal-weight men between the ages of 29 and 32 in a randomized, placebo-controlled study. 20 people each received 200 mg modafinil, 60 mg atomoxetine or placebo. Three hours after taking one of the substances once, the subjects underwent various tests. These included visual analogue scale (VAS) assessments of subjective perception in 16 dimensions with endpoints such as relaxed-strained or lethargic-energetic, and the stop-signal-paradigm behavior test to study response times.

In the modafinil group a significantly reduced impulsivity could be detected. After the modafinil intake in the VAS test, the subjects were rated significantly more relaxed with 7.9 versus 7.13 in the placebo group. The stop-signal paradigm also showed significant differences between participants in the modafinil and placebo groups.

“The study is relatively small, but done correctly.” Martina de Zwaan, Director of the Department of Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy in Hannover. But she also expresses concerns: “A conclusion on obesity does not allow that.” So far Modafinil was only theoretically “an option for obese”. Zwaan continues: “But the side effects of psychostimulants are certainly not to be underestimated, especially with a necessary long-term therapy.”

Modafinil in depression

More widespread than in obesity therapy is modafinil as an add-on therapeutic in off-label use in depression. Not infrequently people suffer from depressive episodes at a reduced memory, which persists even after successful therapy with antidepressants. Modafinil is said to improve vigilance in these patients through increased release of monoamines in the cortex.

Modafinil improves memory after depression

Currently, a randomized, controlled study by the Medical Research Council (Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, 2017; doi: 10.1016 / j.bpsc.2016.11.009) confirms improved memory performance in patients recovering from depression. The study included 60 patients between the ages of 18 and 65 years. All participants had recovered from a depressive phase, the majority continued to take antidepressants.

Two hours after a single dose of modafinil or placebo, different tests were performed.

So it’s up to you if you should use it or not. It’s your body and your life – and your decision!