Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Shares, Trend And Growth Report 2019-2025

Global Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Motor Vehicle Insurance Market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as product type, application, Drive Type and region.

Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region.

The increase in automobile sales globally is the primary growth driver for this market. An increase in per capita income in emerging economies has led to an increase in the sales of automobiles. This is driving the global motor vehicle insurance market because governments across the world are making it mandatory to buy insurance policy while purchasing a new vehicle.

In 2018, the global Motor Vehicle Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Motor Vehicle Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Motor Vehicle Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

Allstate Insurance

American International Group

Berkshire Hathaway Homestate

Peoples Insurance Company of China

Ping An Insurance

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Third party only

Third party fire & theft insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Commerical

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Motor Vehicle Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Motor Vehicle Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

