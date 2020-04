New Technology Developments in Data Center Switch Market to Grow during Forecast year 2019-2026

A fresh report titled “Data Center Switch Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Data Center Switch Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to organize, process, store, and disseminate massive amounts of data. A business usually depends heavily on the applications, services, and data contained within a data center, making it the point of focus and a vital asset for day-to-day activities. The data center switch is usually found in the server area within a data center and is one of the vital requirements in the premises. The data center switch is an emerging technology with a new class of switch and networking infrastructure. The data center switch is a high-performance switch mainly for large enterprises and cloud providers who rely heavily on virtualization. It can be deployed throughout the data center or to anchor a two-tier (leaf-spine) or one-tier flat mesh or fabric architecture.

The global data center switch market holds high potential for the semiconductor industry. The business scenario witnesses an increase in the demand for data center switches, particularly in the developing regions, such as China, India, and others. Companies in this industry have been adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

Factors such as growth in cloud computing, surge in edge computing, and increase in government regulations regarding localization of data centers fuel the growth of the data center switch market size. However, high operational cost of data centers is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in smart computing devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.

The global data center switch market analysis is carried out based on port speed, technology, switch type, industry, and region. Based on port speed, the market is classified into 10G and below, above 10G up to 25G, above 25G up to 40G, above 40G up to 100G, and above 100G. Based on technology, the market is divided into Ethernet, InfiniBand, and others. On the basis of switch type, the data center switch market is categorized into core, ToR switch, and others. On the basis of industry, the market is analyzed across IT & telecom, government & defense, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key data center switch market leaders profiled in the report include Arista Networks, Jupiter Networks, Huawei, Dell EMC, Mellanox, Cisco, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ericsson, and ZTE.

These key players adopt several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration, and business expansion to increase the data center switch market share during the forecast period.

GLOBAL DATA CENTER SWITCH MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PORT SPEED:

– 10G and Below

– Above 10G up to 25G

– Above 25G up to 40G

– Above 40G up to 100G

– Above 100G

BY TECHNOLOGY:

– Ethernet

– InfiniBand

– Others

BY SWITCH TYPE:

– Core

– ToR Switch

– Others

BY INDUSTRY:

– IT & Telecom

– Government & Defense

– BFSI

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

