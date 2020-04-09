New Technology Developments in Digital Badges Market to Grow during Forecast year 2019-2024

A fresh report titled “Digital Badges Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Digital Badges Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Digital badges refer to the badges which are earned in various learning environments. These badges are the indicator of skill, accomplishment, quality, or interest. Further, the global digital badges market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5358

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Digital Badges Market

Increase in Adoption of Online Learning & Education

Digital badges are considered as an essential part of online learning & education. In the U.S., online education providers help learners to create a competitive environment for accomplishing individual skills and then offers digital badges to the learners after the completion of their courses. Due to the rapid transformation in the online learning & education industry, there is an increase in the adoption of social learning and digital learning, which is expected to drive the growth of digital badges market.

Segmentation Analysis

The digital badges market is segmented by badge type, offerings and end-user. Based on badge type, the market is segmented into recognition badges, achievement badges, participation badges, contribution badges, and certification badges, out of which, achievement badges segment is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, it was followed by participation badges segment in terms of market share in 2018.

By offerings, the market is divided into platforms and services, out of which, services segment is expected to register a higher revenue share in the global digital badges market over the forecast period.

Moreover, based on end-user, the digital badges market is further sub-segmented into corporate, education and others. Among this segment, education segment has acquired lion market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the upcoming years.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In digital badges market, North America is anticipated to capture a notable market share in 2024. Further, factors such as rising adoption of digital badges by organizations in the region are expected to drive the growth of North America digital badges market. Also, Asia Pacific market is driven on the back of increasing adoption of smart eLearning solutions and is projected to grow at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global digital badges market, such as Credly Inc., Accredible, Nocti Business Solutions (NBS), Forall Systems, LearningTimes, Youtopia, RedCritter Corp., Accreditrust Technologies, LLC, Concentric Sky Inc., Blackboard Inc. and other major & niche players. The global digital badges market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe.

Segmentation

By Product:

– Recognition Badges

– Achievement Badges

– Participation Badges

– Certification Badges

– Contribution Badges

By Offerings:

– Platforms

– Services

By End-User:

– Corporate

– Education

– Others

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Credly Inc.

– Accredible

– Nocti Business Solutions (NBS)

– Forall Systems

– LearningTimes

– Youtopia

– RedCritter Corp.

– Accreditrust Technologies, LLC

– Concentric Sky Inc.

– Blackboard Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in digital badges market.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/digital-badges-market

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Digital Badges Market

3. Global Digital Badges Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Digital Badges Market

5. Recent Industry Activities

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain Analysis

8. Global Digital Badges Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Digital Badges Market Segmentation Analysis, By Badge Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Badge Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Badge Type

9.4. Recognition Badges Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Achievement Badges Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Participation Badges Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Contribution Badges Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.8. Certification Badges Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Digital Badges Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offerings

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offerings

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Offerings

10.4. Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Digital Badges Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.4. Corporate Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Education Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5358

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com