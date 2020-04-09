Oilfield Equipment Market 2019 by Top Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future has asserted that the oilfield equipment is set to capture a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The global oilfield equipment market is demonstrating an ascending growth rate due to rapid onshore oil exploration activities. The pressure on OPEC countries for increasing their extraction rate is likely to fuel the demand for oil field equipment. However, due to low investments, offshore exploration has a less promising outlook.

Oilfield equipment market is expected to expand due to various factors that drive the market. The factors include, oil price recovery, increasing oil exploration and field development activities, rising number of mature oil wells. For instance, in April 2018, Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd., Perth, has announced its plans for redevelopment of Buffalo oil field in the Timor Sea. The field now lies completely within the jurisdiction of East Timor following the signing of the Maritime Boundary Treaty with Australia earlier this year.

Segmental Analysis

The global oilfield equipment market has been segmented based on type and equipment.

By type, the oilfield equipment market has been segmented into drilling and pressure flow control.

The drilling segment has been further segmented into drill pipe, and drill collars flow.

The pressure and flow control segment has been further segmented into BOPs, Valves, and manifolds.

On the basis of equipment, it has been segmented into drilling equipment, field production machinery, pumps & valves, and others.

Oil Field Equipment Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global oilfield equipment market has been segmented into North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Rigorous shale gas exploration activities have uniquely positioned North America as the leading market for oilfield equipment. Extensive rock study activities for shale oil, oil sands, and carbonate rocks are also on the rise. Moreover, a substantial number of market players are based in North America which gives the region unprecedented leverage over others. The APAC and Africa markets are slated to showcase rapid growth over the forecast period. The discoveries in the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea from the Asia Pacific and the Mediterranean Sea and Egypt desert from Africa are likely to provide massive growth opportunities to the markets in these regions. Moreover, due to fast-track urbanization and industrialization in the developing countries of these regions, there is towering demand for energy which is expected to reflect positively on the growth of the market.

