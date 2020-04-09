Organic Matcha Tea Market Globally Expected To Drive Growth Through 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Organic Matcha Tea Market Research Report 2019”.

The Organic Matcha Tea market has seen new avenues from changing consumer preferences and taste especially in developing and developed regions. Advances in processing technologies are offering an increasing impetus to product developments. Companies in the Organic Matcha Tea market are vigilant of new regulations in emerging markets and accordingly recalibrating their strategies. Growing array of research has helped them differentiate their portfolio and gain competitive edge in developed markets. In both regions, prominent players are focusing on expanding their distribution capacity with an aim to consolidate their geographic reach. Growing numbers of players will likely reap revenue gains from constant advancement in packaging used for Organic Matcha Tea. Further, several of them seek new fortification technologies to bring innovations in the market.

Matcha is shade-grown green tea, and it is famous for being used in the tea ceremony of Japan; the leaves of which are hand-picked, steamed, air dried, de-stemmed and slow-ground on granite wheels to produce a calming, antioxidant powerhouse drink which burns fat and increases energy and focus.

Matcha tea is unique because the process of shading and harvesting increases the content of L-Theanine, an amino acid that helps balance the caffeine. While matcha may contain the same caffeine as other types of tea, the L-Theanine is known to create calmness without drowsiness.

The global Organic Matcha Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Matcha Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Matcha Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aiya

Marushichi Seicha

ShaoXing Royal Tea

Marukyu Koyamaen

ujimatcha

Yanoen

AOI Seicha

DoMatcha

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drinking-use Matcha Tea

Additive-use Matcha Tea

Segment by Application

Drinking Tea

Pastry

Ice Cream

Beverage

