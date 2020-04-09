Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth Forecast to 2023

MRFR is the Leading Brand in The Research Company who Recently Published Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Research Reports which includes Study of Growth Overview, Regional Analysis, Top Players, Major Drivers, Upcoming Trends and Foreseen to 2022.

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market – Overview

The peptic ulcer drugs are one of the top ten molecules in the market consistently and have a history of blockbusters. These drugs are used in the treatment of erosion of gastric and intestinal linings due to a variety of factors. The peptic ulcer drug market is one of the most important segments in entire pharmaceutical market. The cause for this growth has been stress, growing rate of infection by H.Pyrroli, changes in food, rise in cancer, tobacco and alcohol use and use of drugs such as Aspirin.

The constraining factors are patent expiry, comparatively good treatment regimen of proton pump inhibitors which have lost patent protection, resistance of H.Pyrolli, extreme market fragmentation and great penetration of generics. However market development promises continued growth as there has been rise in the number of patients in developing regions.

Availability of a number of effective substitute and fragmentation of market along with good efficacy and cost effectiveness of proton pump inhibitors challenge charging a premium unless the development of drug having a special property. Good development pipeline is a bright spot for the market and it has to be noted that peptic ulcer drugs have a history of excellent rate of return as exemplified by zantac.

The global peptic ulcer drugs market was valued at approximately $29 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $36.27 billion by 2022. Thus, the market is expected to show an average growth at a CAGR of 3.8 % from 2016 to 2022. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market is expected to gain eminence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a constant CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2022).

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market – Competitive Analysis

The market for peptic ulcer drugs is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of Mobile Health appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The global peptic ulcer drugs market is experiencing extreme competition due to major companies are focusing on the development of new and advances drugs for the treatment for peptic ulcer.

For instance, in January 2018, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted approval of additional dosage and administration for children aged 1 year and older for Nexium 10 mg and 20 mg Capsules as a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) indicated for gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, anastomotic ulcer, reflux esophagitis (initial treatment), nonerosive reflux disease, and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. Moreover, the got the marketing approval for Nexium 10 mg and 20 mg Granules for Suspension, Sachet with the same indications.

In February 2016, Takeda has got new drug application approval in Japan for “VONOSAP pack 400” and “VONOSAP pack 800”, each being a triple-drug blister pack containing the potassium-competitive acid blocker “TAKECAB tablet”, developed by Takeda, for primary eradication of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori).

Moreover, in June 2017, American pharma key company Pfizer’s Indian arm has acquired the Neksium brand of the Swedish drug MNC AstraZeneca for Rs 75 crore. This drug which is used for treating peptic ulcers will support India strategy to boost its coverage and equity in the gastro-intestinal therapy area.

Therefore, new product approvals, acquisitions and agreements are some major strategies which has adopted by the global peptic ulcer drugs to upsurge the growth of the market.

