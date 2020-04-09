Pet Wearable Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2023
A fresh report titled “Pet Wearable Market – By Technology (RFID, GPS, Sensors, Others) By Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Others) By Product (GPS Trackers, Wearable Cameras, Fitness/Activity Trackers, Smart Harness, Others) By End Use (Household, Commercial) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pet Wearable Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global pet wearable market is forecasted to thrive at 9.9% CAGR to reach at a notable market value by the end of 2023. Pet adoption these days is one of the major trends across the globe. Growing pet adoption among population and swelled spending on their pet’s health and wellness are two major factors, which are likely to boost the growth of market in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of pet wearable market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Technology
– RFID
– GPS
– Sensors
– Others
By Pet Type
– Dog
– Cat
– Others
By Product
– GPS Trackers
– Wearable Cameras
– Fitness/Activity Trackers
– Smart Harness
– Others
By End Use
– Household
– Commercial
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
– Garmin Ltd.
– iotera
– Voyce
– Fitbark
– SmithWise
– PitPat
– Tractive
– Whistle Labs, Inc.
– Mypoof
– Felcana
– Other Major & Niche Players
