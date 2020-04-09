Power Battery Management Systems Market Growth, Size, Trends, Future Prospects and Industry Analysis 2018-2026

The purpose of the report is to illustrate the state of the market of Power Battery Management Systems, to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2017, and also, to build a forecast for the growth of the industry in the medium term until 2026.

Market Insights:

Power battery management systems are electronic devices used to monitor and control charging and discharging of a rechargeable battery. Power battery management systems protects and manages the cells in the battery pack. Government initiatives in form of subsidies and tax exemptions have encouraged adoption of electric vehicles. Growing need for managing batteries in hybrid electric vehicles is identified as the major factor driving the global power battery management systems market. Power battery management system safely connects the battery to different loads by eliminating excessive inrush currents to load capacitors. These systems protects the battery from damage, thereby ensuring extended battery life. It extends the life of battery by efficiently monitoring the charging and discharging process of the battery through alerts regarding the state of health of battery, state of charge, and remaining useful life of the battery. Hence, growth of automotive industry is likely to add to the demand for power battery management market over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Credence Research’s exclusive panel of leading global market industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer investment, acquisition, and developments within the global market research. It includes key topics such as global Power Battery Management Systems buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies and recognizes the threats and possibilities within the industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, Credence Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value chain of the global industry.

Executives from the global industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2017.

