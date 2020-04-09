Running Watches Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Running Watches Industry

Global Running Watches market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Apple Inc.

Fitbit

Samsung

Garmin

Suunto

Casio

Polar

Motorola/Lenovo

TomTom

Xiaomi

Timex

Nokia

Soleus

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Running Watches in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pedometer Watches

GPS Watches

Heart Rate Watches

GPS +HRM Watches

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio Training

Others

Some points from table of content:

Global Running Watches Market Research Report 2018

1 Running Watches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Running Watches

1.2 Running Watches Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Running Watches Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Running Watches Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Pedometer Watches

1.2.4 GPS Watches

1.2.5 Heart Rate Watches

1.2.6 GPS +HRM Watches

1.3 Global Running Watches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Running Watches Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Running

1.3.3 Biking

1.3.4 Climbing

1.3.5 Cardio Training

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Running Watches Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Running Watches Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Running Watches (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Running Watches Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Running Watches Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Running Watches Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Running Watches Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Running Watches Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Running Watches Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Running Watches Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Running Watches Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Running Watches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Running Watches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Running Watches Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Running Watches Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Running Watches Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Running Watches Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Running Watches Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Running Watches Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Running Watches Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Running Watches Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Running Watches Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Running Watches Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Running Watches Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Running Watches Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Running Watches Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Running Watches Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Running Watches Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Running Watches Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Running Watches Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Running Watches Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Running Watches Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Running Watches Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Running Watches Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Running Watches Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Apple Inc.

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Running Watches Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Apple Inc. Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Fitbit

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Running Watches Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Fitbit Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Samsung

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Running Watches Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Samsung Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Garmin

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Running Watches Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Garmin Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Suunto

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Running Watches Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Suunto Running Watches Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Casio