Silicon Metal Market – Global Industry Poised to Account for Fostering Revenue 2019 – 2027

Silicon Metal Market – Overview

Silicon metal is a grey, lustrous semi-conductive metals that is used in the manufacturing of aluminum alloys, steel, solar cells, and microchips. The silicon metal acts as a raw material for a large number of industrial and consumer products such as sealants, adhesives, lubricants, coatings, and polishes. Increasing demand for automobiles, portable electronics, and solar panels is expected to be a major driver of the silicon metal market during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the silicon metal market at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (Kilo Tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global silicon metal market. It also covers anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for silicon metal during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the silicon metal market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global silicon metal market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the silicon metal market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global silicon metal market by segmenting it in terms of application. In terms of application, the market has been classified into aluminum alloys, semiconductors, silicones & silanes, solar panels and others. The application segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for silicon metal in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of value and volume) of the global silicon metal market for the base year 2018 and the forecast between 2019 and 2027. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while the market value has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on the application segment of the silicon metal market. Market size of the global, regional, and country-level market has also been provided.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global silicon metal market. Key players operating in the global silicon metal market include The Dow Chemical Company, Elkem ASA, RUSAL, Ferroglobe, Wacker Chemie AG, RIMA Group, Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd, China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd., RW Silicium GmbH, MINASLIGAS, and Wynca Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

The global silicon metal market has been segmented as follows:

Global Silicon Metal Market, by Application

– Aluminum Alloys

– Semiconductors

– Silicones & Silanes

– Solar Panels

– Others (including Reducing Agents and Alloying Elements)

Global Silicon Metal Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of the global silicon metal market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

– List of key developments made by major players in the precast construction market

– List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the silicon metal market at global, regional, and country levels

– Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain of the market and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition levels

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

