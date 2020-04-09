Suspended Ceiling Systems Market Size And Forecast, 2019-2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Suspended Ceiling Systems Market Research Report 2019”.
The market for suspended ceiling systems is witnessing steady expansion in product portfolio propelled by the demand for better designs in ceilings. Eco-friendly ceilings and grids for residential and non-residential applications help meet corrosion-resistance and other environmental requirements. This has kept the demand attractive in recent years. Stress on better acoustics, aesthetics, fire resistance, of ceilings is fueling product development avenues in the market.
Ceiling Suspension system is an aggregate of components made of polymer and/or fiberglass composite that form a rigid suspension grid system.
The global Suspended Ceiling Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Suspended Ceiling Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Suspended Ceiling Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- AWI
- Knauf
- SAS International
- USG
- Menards
- Chicago Metallic Corporation
- CertainTeed
- Rockfon
- Chicago Metallic
- Saint-Gobain
- Foshan Ron Building Material Trading
- Grenzebach BSH
- Guangzhou Tital Commerce
- Haining Chaodi Plastic
- Shandong Huamei Building Materials
- New Ceiling Tiles
- Odenwald Faserplattenwerk
- Techno Ceiling Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ceiling
Grids
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-Residential
