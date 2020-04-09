Telecom Industry Specifications, Company Profile and Forecast Analysis, 2012-2022

The Telecom market report [10 Year Forecast 2012-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Telecom market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Telecom, with sales, revenue and global market share of Telecom are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Telecom market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Telecom industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Summary

GlobalDatas “Telecom Industry Business Confidence Report 2019”, examines executives opinion about the business environment during May 2019-April 2020. It also highlights current economic conditions, supplier price variations, sales performance, industry and company growth prospects, spending models, and key priorities. Additionally, the report provides information categorized by region, and company size and type.

The majority of executives expect the current economic conditions to remain stable with regards to its impact on the telecom sector over the next 12 months, while 27% of respondents indicate a favorable opinion about the existing global economic state. Moreover, with upcoming 5G deployments, increased digital content and adoptions, rising competition within the telecom sector and other technology disruptions happening (such as SDN and NFV), companies are making substantial investments in order to remain relevant in fast-changing market scenarios. Globally, 73% of telecom industry executives have positive expectations for their companys growth over the next 12 months, while 61% feel the same about the industrys growth. Furthermore, supplier prices for digital/content services will increase by 2.3% on average over the next 12 months, whereas, supplier prices for fixed voice services will fall by 2.2%. Additionally, cost concern, skill shortage, and regulatory intervention are the most pressing concerns for the telecom industry.

What else does this report offer?

The current state of the economy with regards to its impact on the telecom industry: examines predominating economic conditions globally and across specific regions

Company and industry growth outlook: provides executives opinions on the growth prospects of their company and the industry over the next 12 months

Change in level of customer confidence: analyzes respondents sentiments surrounding the shift in the level of customer confidence within the telecom industry during May 2019-April 2020

Supplier prices outlook: determines the expected variation in supplier prices across different categories and their impact on business confidence

Change in staff headcount and sales performance: anticipates and tracks the shift in staff headcount and sales growth during May 2019-April 2020 among industry executives both globally and regionally

Investment Projection & activities: highlights different areas in which industry executives intend to spend and invest over the next 12 months

Business concerns: provides information about potential business concerns indicated by survey respondents for the coming 12 months

Key priorities: identifies the top priorities of industry executives operating in various regions

Scope

The majority of executives expect the current economic conditions to remain stable with regards to its impact on the telecom sector over the next 12 months. The more positive outlook was seen among respondents from organizations that operate in North America

Surveyed executives are positive about how consumer confidence will change within the telecom industry over the next 12 months

On average, overall sales within the telecom industry are expected to increase by 4% during May 2019-April 2020, wherein, North America and the Rest of the World will see the highest improvement in sales performance

Respondents who operate in Europe and North America identify skill shortage and cybercrime, respectively, as the pressing worries of their company for the coming 12 months

Overall, telecom industry executives anticipate prices of digital/content services to rise by an average of 2.3% during May 2019-April 2020

