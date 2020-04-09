Thrust Vector Control (TVC) System Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Thrust Vector Control (TVC) System market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Thrust Vector Control (TVC) System market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Thrust Vector Control System Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Thrust Vector Control System Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Thrust Vector Control System Market Size & Forecast

Global Thrust Vector Control System Market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Thrust Vector Control (TVC) System Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Thrust Vector Control System Market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Technology:

– Gimbal nozzle

– Flex nozzle

– Thrusters

– Rotating nozzle

– Others (Injection, jet vanes, and tabs)

Based on Application:

– Launch vehicles

– Missiles

– Satellites

– Fighter aircraft

Based on System:

– Thrust vector actuation system

– Thrust vector injection system

– Thrust vector thruster system

Based on End-user:

– Space agencies

– Defense

Global Thrust Vector Control (TVC) System Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Thrust Vector Control System Market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Thrust Vector Control System Market.

Some of the key players profiled include:

– Honeywell International, Inc.

– Moog, Inc.

– Woodward, Inc.

– Jansen Aircraft Systems Control, Inc.

– BAE Systems

– Wickman Spacecraft & Propulsion Company

– Parker Hannifin, Inc.

– Sierra Nevada Corporation

– Dynetics, Inc.

– SABCA

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Thrust Vector Control (TVC) System Market

3. Global Thrust Vector Control System Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Thrust Vector Control System Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Thrust Vector Control System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Thrust Vector Control System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

9.3.1. Gimbal nozzle

9.3.2. Flex nozzle

9.3.3. Thrusters

9.3.4. Rotating nozzle

9.3.5. Others (Injection, jet vanes, and tabs)

10. Global Thrust Vector Control System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3.1. Launch vehicles

10.3.2. Missiles

10.3.3. Satellites

10.3.4. Fighter aircraft

11. Global Thrust Vector Control System Market Segmentation Analysis, By System

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By System

11.3. BPS Analysis, By System

11.3.1. Thrust vector actuation system

11.3.2. Thrust vector injection system

11.3.3. Thrust vector thruster system

12. Global Thrust Vector Control System Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-user

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End-user

12.3.1. Space agencies

12.3.2. Defense

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Thrust Vector Control System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1. By Technology

13.2.2. By Application

13.2.3. By System

13.2.4. By End-user

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-user

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3. Europe Thrust Vector Control System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.1. By Technology

13.3.2. By Application

13.3.3. By System

13.3.4. By End-user

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4. Asia Pacific Thrust Vector Control System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1. By Technology

13.4.2. By Application

13.4.3. By System

13.4.4. By End-user

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5. Latin America Thrust Vector Control System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5.1. By Technology

13.5.2. By Application

13.5.3. By System

13.5.4. By End-user

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.6. Middle East & Africa Thrust Vector Control System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.6.1. By Technology

13.6.2. By Application

13.6.3. By System

13.6.4. By End-user

13.6.5. By Country

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share of Key Players

14.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Thrust Vector Control System Market

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. Honeywell International, Inc.

14.3.1.1. Product Offered

14.3.1.2. Business Strategy

14.3.1.3. Financials

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

14.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

14.3.2. Moog, Inc.

14.3.3. Woodward, Inc.

14.3.4. Jansen Aircraft Systems Control, Inc.

14.3.5. BAE Systems

14.3.6. Wickman Spacecraft & Propulsion Company

14.3.7. Parker Hannifin, Inc.

14.3.8. Sierra Nevada Corporation

14.3.9. Dynetics, Inc.

14.3.10. SABCA

14.3.11. Other Major & Niche Players

Continue….

