Track Lighting Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share And Key Trends 2019-2025

Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the Track Lighting market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the Track Lighting market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the Track Lighting market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.

Track lighting is a method of lighting where light fixtures are attached anywhere on a continuous track device which contains electrical conductors. This is as opposed to the routing of electrical wiring to individual light positions. Tracks can be mounted to ceilings or walls, lengthwise down beams, or crosswise across rafters or joists. They can also be hung with rods from especially high places like vaulted ceilings.

The global average price of Track lighting is in the decreasing trend, from 31.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 28.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Track lighting includes LED track light, Halogen track light and Incandescent Track Light, and the proportion of LED in 2016 is about 70.53%%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Track lighting is widely used in commercial and residential places. The most proportion of Track lighting is commercial places, and the share of I is 78.37%%. The trend of Commercial places is increasing.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of Track lighting, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second consumption region of Track lighting, enjoying market share nearly 23% in 2016.

Market competition is very fragmentation. Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, Eglo, ITAB Group, Eaton, Endo Lighting, WAC Lighting, Intense Lighting, AFX INC is the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Track Lighting market is valued at 1570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Track Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Track Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

