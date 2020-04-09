Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share And Value Chain 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.

Vehicle roadside assistance is a service that assists the driver of a vehicle in case of a breakdown. Vehicle roadside assistance is an effort by auto service professionals to sort minor mechanical and electrical repairs and adjustments in an attempt to make a vehicle drivable again.

In 2018, the global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle Roadside Assistance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Roadside Assistance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SOS International

ARC Europe Group

Viking Assistance Group

Falck

AAA

Allstate Insurance Company

Best Roadside Service

Roadside Masters

Chubb Limited

AutoVantage

Better World Club

TVS Auto Assist India Limited

Access Roadside Assistance

National General Insurance

Allianz Worldwide Partners

Agero, Inc

Paragon Motor Club

Good Sam Enterprise

Emergency Road Service Corporation

Urgent.ly

Spanwings

Arabian Automobile Association

Prime Assistance Inc

Rescue Vehicle Services

Beijing Dalu Automotive Clubs (CAA)

Mapfre (China)

AXA Assistance

Sino Assistance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Towing

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery

Jump Start/Pull Start

Lockout/ Replacement Key Service

Battery Assistance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Auto Manufacturer

Motor Insurance

Independent Warranty

Automotive Clubs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vehicle Roadside Assistance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vehicle Roadside Assistance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

