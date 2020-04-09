Vertical farming Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2023
Vertical farming is a kind of farming in which food or any other product is produced in vertical layers, one upon another. The modern ideas of vertical farming use indoor farming activities where all environmental factors can be controlled. According to the KD market Insights, the global market of vertical farming is going to achieve CAGR of 19.1% during the forecasted period of 2018-2023. Factors that help in the growth of the market is the high yielding crop, decreasing arable crop, increasing demand of the food. Moreover, Asia Pacific is growing fastest because of the increasing number of people.
The report provides information about the competitive dynamics of the market; the areas in which it is segmented and the areas it needs to flourish in near future. Further, it provides the plans, strategies adopted to grow in the market. It also provides a wide overview of the market its latest trends, insights that help the market to reach its desired customers and build brand image.
The report has been segmented on the basis of the growing system, equipment & Offerings, farm products, application and by geography. Measures have been taken to avoid any duplication of data. The report has been segmented in the form that it provides a wide idea about the market, the areas of the user of the products and the benefits it aims to provide to its customers and the latest innovation in the technology used to grab its target market. On the basis of Growing System, it is bifurcated into Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics and Others. By Equipment & Offerings it is divided in Lighting, Climate Control, Sensors, Growing Supplies, Hydroponics Components, Pumps and Irrigation System, Water Filtration System, Others, Aquaponics Components, Rearing Tank, Settling Basin, Filtration unit and others. The products available in the market are Leafy Greens, Herbs, Microgreens, Herbs, Tomatoes, Medical Cannabis, Cucumber, Strawberry, Peppers, Onion, Fish, Flowers and Others. It can be used in Commercial, Home Food Production and Others.
The report includes a detailed analysis of every segment so that the requirements of a particular area are known in advance and the product can be altered according to the particular market requirements. The geography covered in the report are North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Further, the report covers a separate analysis of some areas and breakdown of the demand according to a particular is made to provide a better overview of the demand from a particular region.
For the better consideration, 2017 is considered as base year on the basis of which evaluation will be made, 2018 as the current year and 2018-2023 will be considered as a forecasted period. It is divided into a particular time frame for better results and to access the growth opportunities available in the market. The key competitors in the market are Pentair Plc, Nelson and Pade Inc., Aerofarms, AmHydro, Green Life Aquaponics, American Hydroponics, Green Sense Farms, LLC, Aerofarms LLC, Gotham Greens LLC, Green Sense Farms LLC and Other Major & Niche Players. It also provides information about the new product launches in the market, the growth of the company in the global market.
The last section of the report provides information of the Overview & Executive Summary of the Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities faced by the market, its Size and Forecast Projections, Macroeconomic Indicators that can impact the growth of the Market, Porter’s Five Force Analysis. Detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Vertical Farming Market
3. Global Vertical Farming Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Vertical Farming Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Vertical Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), (2017-2023)
10. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Growing System
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Growing System
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Growing System
10.4. Hydroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Aeroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Aquaponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Others Growing System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment & 0fferings
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
11.4. Lighting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Climate Control Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Sensors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Growing Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Hydroponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8.1. Pumps and Irrigation System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8.2. Water Filtration System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9. Aquaponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9.1. Rearing Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9.2. Settling Basin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9.3. Filtration unit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Farm Products
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farm Products
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Farm Products
12.4. Leafy Greens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9. Medical Cannabis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.11. Strawberry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.12. Peppers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.13. Onion Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.14. Fish Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.15. Flowers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.16. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. Home Food Production Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Growing System
14.2.1.1. Introduction
14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Growing System
14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Growing System
14.2.1.4. Hydroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.5. Aeroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.6. Aquaponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.7. Others Growing System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2. By Equipment & 0fferings
14.2.2.1. Introduction
14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.2.2.4. Lighting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.5. Climate Control Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.6. Sensors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.7. Growing Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8. Hydroponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8.1. Pumps and Irrigation System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8.2. Water Filtration System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9. Aquaponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9.1. Rearing Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9.2. Settling Basin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9.3. Filtration unit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3. By Farm Products
14.2.3.1. Introduction
14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farm Products
14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Farm Products
14.2.3.4. Leafy Greens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.5. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.6. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.7. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.8. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.9. Medical Cannabis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.11. Strawberry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.12. Peppers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.13. Onion Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.14. Fish Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.15. Flowers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.16. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4. By Application
14.2.4.1. Introduction
14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.2.4.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.5. Home Food Production Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5. By Country
14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023’
14.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1. By Growing System
14.3.1.1. Introduction
14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Growing System
14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Growing System
14.3.1.4. Hydroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.5. Aeroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.6. Aquaponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.7. Others Growing System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2. By Equipment & 0fferings
14.3.2.1. Introduction
14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.3.2.4. Lighting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.5. Climate Control Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.6. Sensors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.7. Growing Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.8. Hydroponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.8.1. Pumps and Irrigation System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.8.2. Water Filtration System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.8.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.9. Aquaponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.9.1. Rearing Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.9.2. Settling Basin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.9.3. Filtration unit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3. By Farm Products
14.3.3.1. Introduction
14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farm Products
14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Farm Products
14.3.3.4. Leafy Greens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.5. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.6. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.7. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.8. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.9. Medical Cannabis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.11. Strawberry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.12. Peppers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.13. Onion Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.14. Fish Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.15. Flowers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.16. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4. By Application
14.3.4.1. Introduction
14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.3.4.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.5. Home Food Production Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.5. By Country
14.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.3.5.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.5.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.5.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.5.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.5.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
