Vessel Sealing Devices Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2018 – 2026

The global vessel sealing devices market is poised to be valued at US$5.1 bn by 2026. The growth of the vessel sealing devices market in number is supported by hard-focused initiatives of market players to introduce innovative products. This is because next-generation vessel sealing devices are well-suited for processes involved in top-rated minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Further, vessel sealing devices are witnessing increasing demand due to their efficacy as single-use instruments to reduce risk of infection.

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Overview

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the global vessel sealing devices market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, surgery, application, energy, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global vessel sealing devices market.

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global vessel sealing devices market has been bifurcated into generators and instruments & accessories. In terms of surgery, the market has been classified into laparoscopic and open surgery. Based on application, the global vessel sealing devices market has been categorized into general surgery, urological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecology surgery, orthopedic surgery, and others. In terms of energy, the market has been divided into bipolar, ultrasonic, hybrid, and others. Based on end-user, the global vessel sealing devices market has been classified into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The global vessel sealing devices market has been analyzed based on increasing regulatory scrutiny, technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies, and presence of key players in the region. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global vessel sealing devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2018–2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global vessel sealing devices market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report include Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ebre Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (a Johnson and Johnson Company), Symmetry Surgical, Inc., OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., CONMED, KLS Martin, and JustRight Surgical, LLC.

The global vessel dealing devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Product

– Generators

– Instruments & Accessories

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Surgery

– Laparoscopic

– Open Surgery

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Application

– General Surgery

– Urological Surgery

– Cardiovascular Surgery

– Gynecology Surgery

– Orthopedic Surgery

– Others

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by End-user

– Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Specialty Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Energy

– Bipolar

– Ultrasonic

– Hybrid

– Others

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

