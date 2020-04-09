Wearable Medical Devices Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Wearable Medical Devices Market – By Devices(Diagnostic Device, Vital Sign Monitors, Heart Rate Monitor, Activity Monitor, Sleep Monitor, ECG Monitor, Fetal Monitors and Obstetric, Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Electroencephalograph, Electromyograph, Therapeutic Device, Pain Management, Glucose or Insulin Monitoring, Respiratory Therapy, Others), By Application (Sports and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), By Condition (Diabetes, Chronic Disorders, Cardiac Disorders, Sleep Apnea, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Wearable Medical Devices Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global wearable medical devices market held a notable revenue by end of 2017. Factors such as, rise in occurrence of diseases coupled with rapidly transforming healthcare techniques are encouraging the growth of global wearable medical devices market. Further, consumers these are turning towards medical wearables in order to track their health and to avoid any unfortunate heath issue. This rise in adoption rate of wearable are expected to escalate the growth of global wearable devices market in upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of wearable medical devices market with respect to following sub-markets

By Devices

– Diagnostic Device

– – Vital Sign Monitors

– – – – Heart Rate Monitor

– – – – Activity Monitor

– – – – Sleep Monitor

– – – – ECG Monitor

– – Fetal Monitors and Obstetric Devices

– – Neuromonitoring Devices

– – – – Electroencephalograph

– – – – Electromyograph

– – Therapeutic Device

– – – – Pain Management

– – – – Glucose or Insulin Monitoring

– – – – Respiratory Therapy

– – – – Others

By Application

– Sports and Fitness

– Remote Patient Monitoring

– Home Healthcare

By Condition

– Diabetes

– Chronic Disorders

– Cardiac Disorders

– Sleep Apnea

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Offline Stores

– Online Stores

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Philips

– Nokia

– Medtronic

– Alphabet

– Fitbit

– Qardio, Inc.

– 3M

– Xiaomi

– SAMSUNG

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Wearable Medical Devices Market

3. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Wearable Medical Devices Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Device

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Device

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Device

10.4. Diagnostic Device Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. Vital Sign Monitors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.1. Heart Rate Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.2. Activity Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.3. Sleep Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.4. ECG Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. Fetal Monitors and Obstetric Devices Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3. Neuromonitoring Devices Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3.1. Electroencephalograph Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3.2. Electromyograph Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4. Therapeutic Device Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4.1. Pain Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4.2. Glucose or Insulin Monitoring Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4.3. Respiratory Therapy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Sports and Fitness Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Remote Patient Monitoring Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Home Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Condition

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Condition

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Condition

12.4. Diabetes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Chronic Disorders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Cardiac Disorders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Sleep Apnea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.4. Online Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Offline Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Device

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Device

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Device

14.2.1.4. Diagnostic Device Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.1. Vital Sign Monitors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.1.1. Heart Rate Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.1.2. Activity Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.1.3. Sleep Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.1.4. ECG Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.2. Fetal Monitors and Obstetric Devices Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.3. Neuromonitoring Devices Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.3.1. Electroencephalograph Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.3.2. Electromyograph Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.4. Therapeutic Device Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.4.1. Pain Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.4.2. Glucose or Insulin Monitoring Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.4.3. Respiratory Therapy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Application

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.2.4. Sports and Fitness Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.5. Remote Patient Monitoring Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.6. Home Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3. By Condition

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Condition

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Condition

14.2.3.4. Diabetes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3.5. Chronic Disorders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3.6. Cardiac Disorders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3.7. Sleep Apnea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4. By Distribution Channel

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.2.4.4. Online Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4.5. Offline Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.5. By Country

14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.5.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1. By Device

14.3.1.1. Introduction

14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Device

14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Device

14.3.1.4. Diagnostic Device Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.1. Vital Sign Monitors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.1.1. Heart Rate Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.1.2. Activity Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.1.3. Sleep Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.1.4. ECG Monitor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.2. Fetal Monitors and Obstetric Devices Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.3. Neuromonitoring Devices Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.3.1. Electroencephalograph Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.3.2. Electromyograph Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.4. Therapeutic Device Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.4.1. Pain Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.4.2. Glucose or Insulin Monitoring Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.4.3. Respiratory Therapy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.2. By Application

14.3.2.1. Introduction

14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.3.2.4. Sports and Fitness Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.2.5. Remote Patient Monitoring Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.2.6. Home Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.3. By Condition

14.3.3.1. Introduction

14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Condition

14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Condition

14.3.3.4. Diabetes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.3.5. Chronic Disorders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.3.6. Cardiac Disorders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.3.7. Sleep Apnea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.3.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.4. By Distribution Channel

14.3.4.1. Introduction

14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.3.4.4. Online Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.4.5. Offline Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.5. By Country

14.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.5.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.5.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.5.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.5.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.5.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

