Web-Managed Switches Market – Global Industry Continue to Gain Higher Traction During 2019-2025

Web-Managed switches, also known as web-smart switches, allow a network to configure the switch and pass the Local Area Network (LAN) traffic as per priority. Web-Managed switches provide advanced features and offer higher control over LAN traffic vis–vis unmanaged switches.

Rise in virtualization and cloud-based services, significant increase in data traffic, and changing data center architecture are anticipated to drive the Web-Managed switching market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Web-Managed Switches is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Web-Managed Switches.

This report studies the global market size of Web-Managed Switches, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Web-Managed Switches production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Ubiquiti Networks

Netgear

Cisco Systems

HP

D-Link Systems

Dell Technologies

Zyxel Communications

TP-Link

Repotec

Belkin International

Market Segment by Product Type

2 Ports

4 Ports

8 Ports

16 Ports

24 Ports

Above 24 Ports

Market Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

