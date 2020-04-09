With Critical Need Of Increased Chemical Production For Textile, Leather Processing And Paper, Sulfur Dyes Market Witness Gains

Market Insights

Sulfur dyes are synthetic organic dyes that are produced by reacting sulfur with amines and phenols. They are generally water-insoluble but can be miscible in water by reacting with sodium sulfide in alkaline medium which are known as sulfur dyes. Such dyes offer high absorption capacity, easy availability, easily washable, and ease in application.

The Global Sulfur Dyes Market has been segmented on the basis of form, color, product type, application, and region. Based on form, the global sulfur dyes market has been classified into granular, powder, liquid, pre-reduced powders, dispersed pastes, and others. The powder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to the easy in manufacturing process and ability to be produced in different strengths. It is widely used for dyeing cotton and other fabrics.

By product type, the global sulfur dyes market has been segmented into leuco sulfur dyes, condensed sulfur dyes, solubilized sulfur dyes, and others. The leuco sulfur dyes segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the following years.

Based on application, the global sulfur dyes market has been categorized into textile, leather processing, paints and coating, plastic, paper, printing ink, ceramics, and others. The textile segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years owing to the surging demand of sulfur dyes in dyeing cotton, yarns, fabric, nylon, and others.

Market Segmentation

Sulfur Dyes Market – Competitive Analysis

Key Players

Venus Dye Chem (India)

ABS Laboratories (India)

Atul Ltd (India)

Bhanu Dyes Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Apex Industries (India)

APCO DYE CHEM PVT. LTD. (India)

Qingdao Sanhuan Colorchem CO.,LTD (China)

Sinochem tianjin Co.LTD (China)

Archroma Brand & Performance Textile Specialties (Singapore)

NIPPON KAYAKU Co.Ltd. (Japan)

TIANJIN SHENYUAN CHEMICAL CO.,LTD (China)

Bengbu Yongyan Dyes & Chemicals Co.Ltd. (China)

Regional Analysis

The market is studied for five major regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market registered the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. China is the leading country in the region owing to the presence of leading manufacturing companies such as Sinochem tianjin Co., LTD, TIANJIN SHENYUAN CHEMICAL CO., LTD, and Bengbu Yongyan Dyes & Chemicals Co., Ltd. India is the second-largest producer and consumer in this region owing to its increasing population and surging demand of sulfur dyes in end-use industries.