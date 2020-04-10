Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market – Global Industry To Garner Huge Investments Over The Coming Years 2019 – 2027

Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market – Overview

The Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market report provides analysis of the global advanced commercial laundry machines market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein 2019–2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is considered the base year. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information. The report covers all trends and technologies expected to play a major role in growth of the global advanced commercial laundry machines market during the forecast period. It highlights drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market from 2019 to 2027. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends affecting the market at the global level. Furthermore, prominent countries/sub-regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, Australia, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for advanced commercial laundry machines at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period.

The report comprises detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global advanced commercial laundry machines market. Porter’s five forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein capacity and end-use segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global advanced commercial laundry machines market provides detailed analysis based on capacity and end-use segments of the market. Based on capacity, the market has been segmented into 0–30 Kg, 31–50 Kg, and 51 Kg & above. Based on end-use, the market has been divided into laundromats, hospitality, hospitals & care homes, multi-housing, schools & universities, public sector, and others. The multi-housing segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of multi-housing projects in the U.S. as well as developing economies such as China and India. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2017, the total annual spending on new multi-family housing construction in the U.S. stood at US$ 62.6 Bn, which is 3.8 times the amount spent in the post-recession trough of 2010.

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and Factiva.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews conducted for each market segment and sub-segment across geographies. TMR conducts primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market: Competition Dynamics

The report covers well-established players operating in the global advanced commercial laundry machines market including Alliance Laundry Systems Limited, Samsung, Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, IFB, and Dexter Laundry Systems. These established players are engaged in the development of innovative advanced commercial laundry machines and their introduction in the market. For instance, in September 2018, AB Electrolux launched a new range of built-in washing machines and washers/dryers under its three brands: Electrolux, AEG, and Zanussi. The capacity of this new range of machines is increased by 8 Kg compared to the old range and they have increased durability. Furthermore, established players are forming strategic partnerships in order to gain market share. For instance, in November 2018, IFB Industries Limited, a leading company based in India, acquired the commercial laundry equipment manufacturing business of Ramsons Group, a prominent player in the laundry business in Asia Pacific. The advanced commercial laundry machines market has been segmented as follows:

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market, by Capacity

– 0–30 Kg

– 31–50 Kg

– 51 Kg & Above

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market, by End-use

– Laundromats

– Hospitality

– Hospitals & Care Homes

– Multi-housing

– Schools & Universities

– Public Sector

– Others

