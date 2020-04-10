Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Summary

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Indra

BAE Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Sierra Nevada Corp

Telephonics Corporation

Frequentis AG

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Defence

Commercial

Major Type as follows:

Communication System

Surveillance System

Navigation System

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Lockheed Martin

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Northrop Grumman

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Thales

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Raytheon

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Harris

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Indra

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 BAE Systems

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Honeywell International Inc.

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Sierra Nevada Corp

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Telephonics Corporation

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.11 Frequentis AG

3.11.1 Company Information

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

4.1 Defence

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Defence Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Commercial

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Commercial Market Size and Forecast

Continued….

