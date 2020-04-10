Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants Market Global Overview, Sales Revenue, Business Growth, Opportunities, Key Country Analysis, Segmentation and Trends by Forecast 2023

Overview:

The Global Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants Market has been segmented on the basis of Application and Region.

Based on Application, the Global Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants Market has been classified into household detergents, industrial cleaners, personal & beauty care, agrochemicals and others. Among these, the household detergents segment held the largest share of 42% in 2017 in the global, whereas the industrial cleaners was the fastest growing segment in 2017. The segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.8% during the review period of 2018-2023. The Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Surfactants Market was valued USD 880 Million in 2017 and expected to grow at healthy CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The factors that drives the Alkyl Polyglucosides Surfactants Market across the globe are growing use of bio-based surfactants in household detergents and increasing use of Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants as cleansers in industrial applications. In addition to this, constant R&D in bio-based surfactants regarding applicability in different application segment may emerged as new opportunity for the product in coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants Market has been analyzed across five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market accounted for largest share in the Global Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants Market. While the North American held the second-largest share, owing to the increasing use of Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants in industrial cleaners and personal & beauty care segment. Europe is expected to witness enhancing demand for Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants, owing to the increasing initiative by government regarding the use of Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants and hence Bio-Based Surfactants in the region. The Latin American market is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period, due to the growing demand of it for manufacturing of agrochemicals like pesticide, insecticide and fungicides. However, the Middle East & Africa is projected to show sluggish growth during the review period.

Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Global Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactant Market are Huntsman Corporation, DowDupon, Galaxy surfactant Croda International PLC, LG household & healthcare ltd Pilot Chemical Company, BASF SE, SEPPIC S.A., Shanghai Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, among others.

