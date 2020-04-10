America A2P SMS Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2016-2022

Americas A2P SMS Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2016–2022

The Americas is the fastest growing economy and quickly adopts the advanced technologies when compared to other economies in the world. The Americas will remain as an attractive market for enterprises due to the increase in the ICT spending, demand for advanced products, solutions, and technology among the consumers, enterprises, and public sector. A2P SMS is set to be an effective messaging channel for enterprises to reach their customer and thereby increase their sales revenue and brand image in the market. The increase in the adoption of mobile technologies in various verticals has led the demand for the A2P SMS services. The A2P SMS stakeholders – content providers, content publishers, mobile app developers, service providers, brands, advertisers, and MNOs – have huge business opportunities in the market.

North America is set to be the topmost region for new mobile technology adoption and most of the players are expanding their business by merger & acquisition activities and innovating new products/services in the market. Further, the telecom players are continuing to invest in mobile technologies in order to capture the revenue in the growing mobile segment. Over the past few years, few of the American countries have seen a decline in the mobile subscriber base, but mobile data traffic has been increasing due to the increasing adoption of advanced and smart technologies.

According to Infoholic Research, the “Americas A2P SMS Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period 2016–2022. Americas is the leading market for adopting new technologies – smart technologies, mobile applications, and IoT. There is an increase in the mobile internet subscriber base, digital advertising, mobile network infrastructure, and mobile messaging services; these factors are driving the A2P SMS market growth. Americas A2P SMS market is segmented by countries, services, and verticals. The countries covered in the report include the US, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, and Others. The key players covered in this report are AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., CLX Networks AB, OpenMarket Inc., Nexmo Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, SAP SE, Orange Business Services, Gemalto NV, txtNation Ltd, Twilo, Voxox Inc., and Tyntec.

The study covers and analyzes the “Americas A2P SMS” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The Americas is the fastest growing region in the world technological frontier. The American countries are thriving to increase their infrastructure in healthcare and education sectors. The Americas holds huge opportunities for domestic and global players in various industries. The Americas’ economy helps companies to succeed in both domestic and international markets.

Over the past few years, the Americas mobile data traffic market has seen a significant growth in terms of consumer adoption, coverage, and revenue growth due to the development of new 4G/LTE network and high take-up of smartphones. In the Americas, major drivers for A2P SMS market growth are increasing demand for the mobile application (mobile banking, mobile health, mobile payment, e-commerce), rising population, and mobile subscriber base.

The A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three segments – services, verticals and countries. The services segment is further divided into two core categories – transactional service and promotional service. The transactional service segment holds the major market share in A2P SMS market followed by promotional service.

In the Americas, BFSI and retail industry verticals are set to be the major verticals and are contributing more than 50% of the market share for A2P SMS market growth. The education and healthcare sectors are set to be the emerging verticals.

The Americas A2P SMS market is analyzed by six countries – the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina. The US is set to be the biggest market for A2P SMS market growth followed by Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.

The Americas A2P SMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2016–2022. In the Americas, increasing mobile subscriber base (feature to smartphone), growing population, internet user base and emerging IoT technologies such as smart home, identity verification, connected cars, and mobile commerce are the major drivers for the A2P SMS market growth.

The adoption and penetration of A2P SMS platform in various enterprises are expected to support the A2P SMS market in the upcoming years. Few of the major players in the Americas such as AT&T, Verizon, CLX Networks AB, and Nexmo Inc. are planning to create innovative products/services to support the A2P SMS market. The Americas A2P SMS market is expected to reach $31.70 billion by 2022.

Regional Overview:

US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina

Key Players:

AT&T Inc, OpenMarket Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Nexmo Inc, CLX Networks AB, Vodafone Group Plc, SAP SE, Orange Business Services, Gemalto NV, txtNation Limited, Twillio, Voxox Inc, Tyntec.