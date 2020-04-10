Asia – Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2025

A new market research report on the Asia – Pacific Advanced Wound Care market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The Asia – Pacific Advanced Wound Care analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including By Product, By Application, By End User, By Country type.



The Asia-Pacific advanced wound care (AWC) market was valued at $1,658 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,655 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Advanced wound care is a therapeutic approach that provides a moist microenvironment to stimulate the natural healing process. These products are mainly used to treat and manage complex wounds, such as burns, complex trauma, chronic wounds, and surgical wounds. Due to its efficacy and use in managing wounds, advanced wound care has emerged as a standard solution for treating chronic wounds and is replacing traditional wound care products.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries, and rise in inclination toward wound care products that enhance therapeutic outcomes. Other factors such as changes in lifestyles, increase in healthcare expenditure by the government, and attempts to minimize surgical costs by reducing the duration of hospital stays drive the growth of the advanced wound care market. However, high cost of advanced wound care products and low awareness, especially in the under-developed countries are the factors expected to restrain the market growth.

This report categorizes the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market based on product type, application, end user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into infection management, exudate management, active wound care, and therapy devices. Infection management is the leading segment in the product type and is further sub-segmented into silver dressing, non-silver dressing, and collagen. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into chronic wound care and acute wound care. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospital and community health service centers. Based on country, the market is studied across Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Benifits For‚ Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care :

– This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities. The market forecast and opportunities have been provided from 2018 to 2025.

– The market estimations provided in this report are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis based on country helps understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market‚ Key‚ Market Segements :

By Product

– Infection Management

– Silver Wound Dressing

– Non-silver Dressing

– Collagen

– Exudate Management

– Hydrocolloid

– Foam Dressing

– Alginate

– Hydrogel

– Active Wound Care

– Skin Substitute

– Growth Factor

– Therapy Device

– Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

– Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

– Electromagnetic Therapy Device

– Others

By Application

– Chronic Wound Care

– Pressure Ulcer

– Diabetic Foot Ulcer

– Venous Leg Ulcer

– Arterial Ulcer

– Acute Wound Care

– Burns & Trauma

– Surgical Wound

By End User

– Hospital

– Community Health Service Center

By Country

– Singapore

– Malaysia

– Japan

– China

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– 3M Company

– Smith & Nephew Plc

– Coloplast A/S

– Medtronic Plc

– Acelity L.P. Inc.

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– Mlnlycke Health Care ABÃ‚

– ConvaTec Group Plc

– Essity Aktiebolag (BSN Medical GmbH)

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters Five Forces analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rapidly aging population and favorable demographics

3.5.1.2. Technological advancements to deal with complex wounds

3.5.1.3. Increased awareness to reduce healthcare costs

3.5.2. Restrains

3.5.2.1. Reluctance in adoption of new technologies

3.5.2.2. Development of substitute products and lack of sufficient evidence

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols

3.5.3.2. Significant unmet need in wound care

CHAPTER 4: ASIA-PACIFIC ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

4.2. Infection Management

4.2.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.3. Silver wound dressings

4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4. Non-silver dressings

4.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.5. Collagen dressings

4.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3. Exudate Management

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.3. Hydrocolloid dressings

4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Foam dressings

4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5. Alginate dressings

4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.6. Hydrogel dressings

4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Active Wound Care

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.3. Skin substitutes

4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.4. Growth factors

4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.5. Therapy Devices

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.5.3. Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT)

4.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.5.4. Oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment

4.5.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.5.5. Electromagnetic therapy devices

4.5.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.5.6. Others

4.5.6.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: ASIA-PACIFIC ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. Chronic Wounds

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.2. Pressure ulcers

5.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Diabetic foot ulcers

5.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.4. Venous leg ulcers

5.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.5. Arterial ulcers

5.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Acute Wounds

5.3.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.3. Burns and trauma

5.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.4. Surgical wounds

5.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: ASIA-PACIFIC ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. Community Health Service Centers

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: ASIA-PACIFIC ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY COUNTRY

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2. Singapore

7.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.3. Malaysia

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Market size and forecast

7.5. China

7.5.1. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



