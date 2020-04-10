Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects, Demand, Business Overview, Opportunities & Forecast 2019-2025

Automotive camera is a camera installed at front side, rear side, or inside a vehicle for safety purposes. The benefit of automotive cameras is assistance in blind spot detection, nap prevention, airbag control, lane & border detection, and parking.

Camera modules contain image sensors that are coupled with electronics components in a vehicle.

Automotive camera and camera module help in prevention of collisions, provides enhanced driving experience, and records drivers inclination.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Camera & Camera Module is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Camera & Camera Module.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Camera & Camera Module, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Camera & Camera Module production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Continental

Valeo

Autoliv

Omnivision Technologies

Magna International

Mobileye

AEI

Stonkam

Market Segment by Product Type

Digital

Thermal

Infrared

Market Segment by Application

LDW

ACC

BSD

NVS

DMS

PAS

PDS

RSR

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

