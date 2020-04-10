Counter UAS Market to Encounter Countless Growth Opportunities – Global Forecast 2023

Counter UAS Market: Information by Type (Detection & Tracking Systems and Intercepting Systems), by Platform (Ground-Based, Hand-Held and UAV-Based), by End-User (Military and Civil), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

The counter UAS market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

The global Counter UAS Market has been segmented based on type, platform, end-user and region.

Based on type, the counter UAS market is divided into detection & tracking systems and intercepting systems. The intercepting systems segment accounted for the largest market size while the detection & tracking systems segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The detection & tracking systems cover radar systems, RF systems, EO-IR systems, acoustic systems, other systems, while the intercepting systems cover RF & GNSS jamming systems, GPS spoofing systems, laser systems, nets & projectiles and other systems. Traditional defense mechanisms against UAS, such as shooting them down, pose safety risks especially in commercial applications. Hence, in these GPS spoofing is carried out by taking over the targeted drone by controlling the drone’s communications link.

Based on platform, the counter UAS market is divided into ground-based, hand-held and UAV-based. The ground-based segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the UAV-based segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period as it has higher intercept rate than other modes.

Based on end-user, the counter UAS market is divided into military and civil. The military segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the civil segment (incl. law enforcement & others) is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Nowadays, the counter UASs are widely used for critical infrastructure protection, in airports and by law enforcement agencies to prevent UAVs from hovering in or trespassing the restricted areas.

Based on region, the counter UAS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the procurement of these systems in countries such as China, and India for both military and civil applications.

Key Players

The key players in the global counter UAS market are Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (UK), Dedrone, Inc. (US), DeTect, Inc. (US), Drone Defence Services Ltd. (UK), DroneShield Limited (Australia), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), QinetiQ Group plc (UK), Raytheon Company (US), Saab AB (Sweden), SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC (Switzerland), Thales SA (France) and Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC (US).



Report Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast and Analysis: Detailed coverage on market segment and its sub segments

Regional / Country Trend and Forecast: Detailed analysis on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each of the regions

Market dynamics intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain & value chain analysis

Technology Trend, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, strategic developments including JVs, Product Launch, and M&A

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

