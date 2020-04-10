Digital Inks Market – Global Industry to Witness Significant Increase in Demand During 2018 – 2026

Digital Inks Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the digital inks market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It also encompasses the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for digital inks during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities in the global digital inks market.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provide a comprehensive view of the global digital inks market. The Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein formulation, substrate, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global digital inks market by segmenting it in terms of formulation, substrate, and application. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for digital inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these inks in individual formulation, substrate, and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global digital inks market include INX International Ink Co., Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., Sun Chemical, Cabot Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA, Wikoff Color Corporation, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Nutec digital Ink, Nazdar, and Kornit Digital Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the digital inks market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on formulation, substrate, and application segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each formulation, substrate, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

Global Digital Inks Market, by Formulation

– Water-based

– Solvent-based

– UV-cured

– Others (including Hybrid Inks and Discharge Inks)

Global Digital Inks Market, by Substrate

– Plastics

– Textiles

– Paper

– Others (including Ceramics and Glass)

Global Digital Inks Market, by Application

– Advertising & Promotion

– Packaging

– Textiles

– Publication

– Others (including Ceramics, Glass, and Metal)

