Electric Motors Market: Global Industry Outlook, Industry Share, Market Size, Strategies and Forecast 2015 to 2022

The report provides global and regional forecasting and analysis for the Electric Motors market. The research provides important data from 2016, 2017 and 2018 along with a revenue-based projection from 2015 to 2022. The study covers drivers and limitations on the Electric Motors market along with the impact they have on trade over the forecast period. In addition, the report covers the global study of the possibilities available on the Electric Motors market.

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Electric Motors Market By Type (AC & DC Motors), Output Capacity (Low, Medium, High Voltage Motors), Application (Automobile, HVAC Equipment, Industrial Application, Aerospace and Defense, Utilities, Commercial Sectors), Energy Efficiency Class (IE1, IE2, IE3, Below IE1 Class Motors) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2015 – 2022,” the global electric motors market is expected surpass US$ 135 Bn by 2022, with rising demand for electric motor driven systems (EMDS) such as electric appliances, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, motor vehicles and others. Moreover, rising need to reduce electricity consumption and mandatory regulations to use energy efficient EMDS which support higher energy efficiency standards IE2 and IE3 are expected to influence the growth of the replacement market. The rising adoption of premium and high energy efficient electric motors particularly developed markets such as the U.S., Europe and Japan is expected to drive the growth of the overall electric motors market. In addition, rising industrialization and growing construction industry is expected to spur the demand for electric motors in Asia Pacific, Middle East and South America.

The report also tracks significant market functions including product launches, technological advances, mergers & benefits, and the innovative market tactics chosen by key market players. In addition to strategically examining key micro markets, the paper also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, possibilities and challenges in the Electric Motors market.

The objectives of this report are as follows:-

To present an overview of the global market for Electric Motors-To examine and forecast the global market for Electric Motors based on types, explanations and applications To present market size and forecast by 2022 for the overall market for Electric Motors in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific.

Study Methodology

The research methodology for the Electric Motors Market Report of Credence Research uses a key top-down and bottom-up research arrangements. Our initial focus on continuous market tracking, accurate fact-checking, data-triangulation, and multiple quality control layers ensures high-quality data that can be leveraged for actionable study insights.

Business segmentation

This report examines the Electric Motors market in the following segments:

By Application

By Technology

By Portability

By Type of Systems

By End Users

By Price Segment

Geographic Coverage and Report

This market research report covers the following geographic regions in great detail:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

